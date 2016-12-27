Donald Trump has selected a White House veteran to be his advisor on counter-terrorism - one of the most important of the posts he needs to fill.

The President-elect announced on Tuesday that he had asked Thomas Bossert, a former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W Bush, to be his White House adviser on security and counter-terrorism issues. It would make Mr Bossert, Mr Trump’s most senior counter-terrorism official.

The Washington Post said the post is a critical White House post within the National Security Council.

Donald Trump says 'let it be an arms race' after nuclear expansion tweet

“In the past, the aide has often been the first person to brief the president when a terrorist attack takes place within the United States and served as a critical liaison between the administration and foreign governments in the fight against terrorism,” it said.

While working for Mr Bush, Mr Bossert advised him on issues of homeland and national security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and continuity of operations.

On #cyber doctrine, Trump homeland adviser @TomBossert today cited free markets, private competition & "important but limited role" of govt — Christopher Castelli (@CastelliReports) December 27, 2016

Mr Trump frequently said during the election campaign that tackling the threat of terrorism, both inside the US and abroad, would be one of his major priorities.

“Tom brings enormous depth and breadth of knowledge and experience to protecting the homeland to our senior White House team,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

“He has a handle on the complexity of homeland security, counter-terrorism, and cybersecurity challenges. He will be an invaluable asset to our administration.”

Mr Bosset is currently a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Cyber Statecraft Initiative