Sir Elton John has denied claims he was going to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Anthony Scaramucci, who is vice chair of the presidential inaugural committee, claimed the singer would be performing at the billionaire’s inauguration day in Washington DC in January.

“Elton John is going to be doing our concert on the mall for the inauguration,” Scaramucci said in an interview on BBC Hardtalk on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, Sir John has hit back at these suggestions and maintained they have no truth to them.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

.@realDonaldTrump transition team member Anthony @Scaramucci says his boss supports gay rights and Elton John will play the Inauguration pic.twitter.com/mEyPZ5ZVZj — BBC HARDtalk (@BBCHARDtalk) November 22, 2016

“It is completely untrue,” a representative for Sir John told The Independent.

Prior to the Republican nomination, Mr Trump had already made it clear he was keen for Sir Elton to play at his inauguration.

His classic hits such as “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” are frequently used at Trump rallies. Nevertheless, earlier in the year a publicist for Sir Elton said permission for the music to be played at the political events had not been given.

In the interview, Scaramucci, whose company has donated to LGBT causes in the past, claimed Mr Trump would be the first president to enter the White House with a pro-gay rights stance.