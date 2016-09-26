Matt Healy has condemned The Sun for publishing an article which labelled Emma Watson's speech “whining, leftie, PC crap”.

The original article belittled the Harry Potter star’s recent United Nations speech calling for the reform of campus sexual assault policies in New York.

Rod Liddle, the controversial journalist who penned the column, said that Watson bored the crowd with her speech and questioned why people took the views of celebrities such as Watson seriously.

“Anyway, instead of telling them all the rules of Quidditch or how to turn someone into a frog, she bored them all rigid with whining, leftie, PC crap,” he wrote.

“Just like all actresses do if people are stupid enough to give them the chance. Why do we indulge these luvvie slebs, most of whom know nowt?” Liddle, who is associate editor of The Spectator and former editor of BBC Radio Four's Today Programme continued.

“I don’t object to them having views and expressing them. I just don’t understand why we take them seriously. I suppose they got Emma in because Angelina Jolie is a bit tied up with other stuff at the moment.”

Unimpressed with Liddle’s column, Healy, the frontman of The 1975, expressed his shock at the piece in a tweet.

Female graduate of BROWN UNIVERSITY gives wonderful speech on sexual assault. @TheSun responds accordingly by printing this. Fuck me. pic.twitter.com/bouiFGENVI — matty (@Truman_Black) September 23, 2016

Watson, who plays the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, graduated from Brown University in 2014 and then became a Global Ambassador for the United Nations in July 2014, helping to launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe which calls on men to advocate gender equality.

A Sun spokesperson told The Independent: "Rod Liddle was echoing a great many people in sharing his exasperation at celebrities that feel they can lecture us mere mortals. Nonetheless I'm sure Rod will find the views of Matt Healy completely fascinating."

A representative for Watson did not immediately respond to request for comment.