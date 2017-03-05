Emma Watson has responded to the controversy that stemmed from a recent Vanity Fair photo shoot by saying: "I don't know what my t**s have to do with" feminism.

One image showed the Harry Potter star posing in a cut-out crochet open top and white lace skirt, for British fashion photographer Tim Walker.

The photograph of Watson, who is also a feminist campaigner and UN ambassador, prompted a mainly positive reaction on Twitter. Some, however, claimed the image was "hypocritical" given her feminist stance.

While promoting her new Beauty and the Beast film, she told the BBC: "Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It's about freedom, it's about liberation. It's about equality.

"I don't know what my t**s have to do with it. It's very confusing. Most people are confused. I'm always just kind of quietly stunned.

"They were saying that I couldn't be a feminist and have boobs."

Watson, who appeared in the magazine to promote her upcoming film, graduated from Brown University in 2014 and became a global ambassador for the United Nations in July that year.

Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism... gender wage gap... why oh why am I not taken seriously... feminism... oh, and here are my tits!" pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 1, 2017

She helped to launch the UN Women campaign HeForShe, which calls on men to advocate gender equality.