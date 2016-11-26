Fidel Castro, the former Cuban leader and revolutionary, has died aged 90. Here are the latest updates:
- Fidel Castro dies aged 90
- Cuban exiles celebrate in Miami street party
- The revolutionary's most famous quotes
- World leaders react to Castro's death
- The Communist leader's secretive family life
- A timeline of events under Castro's rule
Raul Castro, the incumbent Cuban President, announced his brother's death on state television late on Friday night.
In his address the elderly leader said Mr Castro died at 10.29pm and will be cremated on Saturday before a period of national mourning is observed.
He ended the announcement by shouting the revolutionary slogan: “Toward victory, always!”
Mr Castro stepped aside 10 years ago after suffering a severe gastrointestinal illness, and before his 90th birthday in August he told supporters he expected to die soon.
Fidel Castro: Life in pictures
Fidel Castro: Life in pictures
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro waving the Cuban flag
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro has appeared in public for the first time in nine months in January 2014, attending an art gallery opening near his home
AFP/Getty Images
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro meets with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican embassy in Havana on 29 March 2012
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro and his brother, Raul, at the Communist Party congress in Havana, 2011
EPA
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro attends a meeting for the 50th Anniversary of the Committees of Defense of the Revolution (CDR) on 28 September 2010 in Havana
Getty Images
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro with Chavez in Cuba
Getty Images
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro with Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 2000. The two friends first met in 1959
AFP/Getty Images
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro and King of Spain Juan Carlos wave upon the King's arrival to the Havana's airport in 1999
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro greets Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Havana, 1992
Fidel Castro
Mandela salutes the crowd alongside Fidel Castro in Matanzas in July 1991
Getty Images
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator Charles McGovern in May 1975
Reuters
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro, then Cuban Prime Minister during a meeting next to guerrilla leader Ernesto Che Guevara in Havana, c. 1960
AFP/Getty
Fidel Castro
A jovial greeting takes place between Fidel Castro and Soviet Union's Premier Nikita Khrushchev when they met at the United Nations in New York on 20 September 1960
GETTY IMAGES
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro speaks to supporters after gaining power in 1959
AP
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro confers with Gutiérrez-Menoyo, centre, and William Morgan in 1959
AP
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro during an address in Cuba after Batista was forced to flee, 1959
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro and associates cheer and raise their weapons and fists in the air on the CBS News Special Event 'Rebels of the Sierra Maestra,' Cuba, 1957
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro relaxing at a sugar plantation near Havana, surrounded by children in 1955
Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro pictured cutting sugar cane in a field near Havana, 1955
Getty Images
Fidel Castro
Portrait of Fidel Castro taken in New York in 1955 during an interview
There was widespread speculation about the leader's health after he vanished from sight for four years in the 2000s and made increasingly infrequent appearances after a surprise burst of activity in 2010.
He led a guerrilla coup in 1959 to overthrow the regime of the US-backed former Cuban president Fulgencio Batista, and remained hostile to Washington throughout his life.
As US President Barack Obama moved to heal relations with Havana, Mr Castro responded: “We don't need the empire to give us anything.”
His last appearance in public was at an event to mark his birthday with a gala celebrating key moments in his life, including repelling the US-backed attempt to invade in the Bay of Pigs in 1961.
Additional reporting by PA
