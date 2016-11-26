  1. News
  2. People

Fidel Castro dies: World leaders react to death of Cuba's former Communist leader and revolutionary - live

Raul Castro, the Cuban President, announced his brother's death on Friday night

Click to follow
The Independent Online
fidel-castro-2.jpg
Fidel Castro waving the Cuban flag

Fidel Castro, the former Cuban leader and revolutionary, has died aged 90. Here are the latest updates:

 

 

 

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load

Raul Castro, the incumbent Cuban President, announced his brother's death on state television late on Friday night.

In his address the elderly leader said Mr Castro died at 10.29pm and will be cremated on Saturday before a period of national mourning is observed.

He ended the announcement by shouting the revolutionary slogan: “Toward victory, always!”

Mr Castro stepped aside 10 years ago after suffering a severe gastrointestinal illness, and before his 90th birthday in August he told supporters he expected to die soon.

Fidel Castro: Life in pictures

Fidel Castro: Life in pictures

  • 1/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro waving the Cuban flag

  • 2/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro has appeared in public for the first time in nine months in January 2014, attending an art gallery opening near his home

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 3/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro meets with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican embassy in Havana on 29 March 2012

  • 4/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro and his brother, Raul, at the Communist Party congress in Havana, 2011

    EPA

  • 5/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro attends a meeting for the 50th Anniversary of the Committees of Defense of the Revolution (CDR) on 28 September 2010 in Havana

    Getty Images

  • 6/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro with Chavez in Cuba

    Getty Images

  • 7/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro with Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 2000. The two friends first met in 1959

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro and King of Spain Juan Carlos wave upon the King's arrival to the Havana's airport in 1999

  • 9/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro greets Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Havana, 1992

  • 10/20 Fidel Castro

    Mandela salutes the crowd alongside Fidel Castro in Matanzas in July 1991

    Getty Images

  • 11/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator Charles McGovern in May 1975

    Reuters

  • 12/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro, then Cuban Prime Minister during a meeting next to guerrilla leader Ernesto Che Guevara in Havana, c. 1960

    AFP/Getty

  • 13/20 Fidel Castro

    A jovial greeting takes place between Fidel Castro and Soviet Union's Premier Nikita Khrushchev when they met at the United Nations in New York on 20 September 1960

    GETTY IMAGES

  • 14/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro speaks to supporters after gaining power in 1959

    AP

  • 15/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro confers with Gutiérrez-Menoyo, centre, and William Morgan in 1959

    AP

  • 16/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro during an address in Cuba after Batista was forced to flee, 1959

  • 17/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro and associates cheer and raise their weapons and fists in the air on the CBS News Special Event 'Rebels of the Sierra Maestra,' Cuba, 1957

  • 18/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro relaxing at a sugar plantation near Havana, surrounded by children in 1955

  • 19/20 Fidel Castro

    Fidel Castro pictured cutting sugar cane in a field near Havana, 1955

    Getty Images

  • 20/20 Fidel Castro

    Portrait of Fidel Castro taken in New York in 1955 during an interview

There was widespread speculation about the leader's health after he vanished from sight for four years in the 2000s and made increasingly infrequent appearances after a surprise burst of activity in 2010.

He led a guerrilla coup in 1959 to overthrow the regime of the US-backed former Cuban president Fulgencio Batista, and remained hostile to Washington throughout his life.

As US President Barack Obama moved to heal relations with Havana, Mr Castro responded: “We don't need the empire to give us anything.”

His last appearance in public was at an event to mark his birthday with a gala celebrating key moments in his life, including repelling the US-backed attempt to invade in the Bay of Pigs in 1961.

Additional reporting by PA

Comments