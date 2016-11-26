Fidel Castro, the former Cuban leader and revolutionary, has died aged 90. Here are the latest updates:

Raul Castro, the incumbent Cuban President, announced his brother's death on state television late on Friday night.

In his address the elderly leader said Mr Castro died at 10.29pm and will be cremated on Saturday before a period of national mourning is observed.

He ended the announcement by shouting the revolutionary slogan: “Toward victory, always!”

Mr Castro stepped aside 10 years ago after suffering a severe gastrointestinal illness, and before his 90th birthday in August he told supporters he expected to die soon.

Fidel Castro: Life in pictures







20 show all Fidel Castro: Life in pictures





































1/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro waving the Cuban flag

2/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro has appeared in public for the first time in nine months in January 2014, attending an art gallery opening near his home AFP/Getty Images

3/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro meets with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican embassy in Havana on 29 March 2012

4/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and his brother, Raul, at the Communist Party congress in Havana, 2011 EPA

5/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro attends a meeting for the 50th Anniversary of the Committees of Defense of the Revolution (CDR) on 28 September 2010 in Havana Getty Images

6/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro with Chavez in Cuba Getty Images

7/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro with Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 2000. The two friends first met in 1959 AFP/Getty Images

8/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and King of Spain Juan Carlos wave upon the King's arrival to the Havana's airport in 1999

9/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro greets Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Havana, 1992

10/20 Fidel Castro Mandela salutes the crowd alongside Fidel Castro in Matanzas in July 1991 Getty Images

11/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator Charles McGovern in May 1975 Reuters

12/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro, then Cuban Prime Minister during a meeting next to guerrilla leader Ernesto Che Guevara in Havana, c. 1960 AFP/Getty

13/20 Fidel Castro A jovial greeting takes place between Fidel Castro and Soviet Union's Premier Nikita Khrushchev when they met at the United Nations in New York on 20 September 1960 GETTY IMAGES

14/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro speaks to supporters after gaining power in 1959 AP

15/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro confers with Gutiérrez-Menoyo, centre, and William Morgan in 1959 AP

16/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro during an address in Cuba after Batista was forced to flee, 1959

17/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro and associates cheer and raise their weapons and fists in the air on the CBS News Special Event 'Rebels of the Sierra Maestra,' Cuba, 1957

18/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro relaxing at a sugar plantation near Havana, surrounded by children in 1955

19/20 Fidel Castro Fidel Castro pictured cutting sugar cane in a field near Havana, 1955 Getty Images

20/20 Fidel Castro Portrait of Fidel Castro taken in New York in 1955 during an interview

There was widespread speculation about the leader's health after he vanished from sight for four years in the 2000s and made increasingly infrequent appearances after a surprise burst of activity in 2010.

He led a guerrilla coup in 1959 to overthrow the regime of the US-backed former Cuban president Fulgencio Batista, and remained hostile to Washington throughout his life.

As US President Barack Obama moved to heal relations with Havana, Mr Castro responded: “We don't need the empire to give us anything.”

His last appearance in public was at an event to mark his birthday with a gala celebrating key moments in his life, including repelling the US-backed attempt to invade in the Bay of Pigs in 1961.

Additional reporting by PA