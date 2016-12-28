Scarlett Johansson has been named the top grossing actor of 2016 by Forbes magazine.

The actor topped the list after her films raked in $1.2bn (£977m) globally over the past 12 months. These included everything from Captain America: Civil War to Coen Brothers’ Hail Ceaser!.

Johansson's Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr took a joint second place with $1.15bn (£938m) each.

In 2015, Chris Pratt topped the list, while Jennifer Lawrence took the first place the year before.

This year’s list was dominated by superhero and comic book films, with Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie and Will Smith taking fourth and tenth place. Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds came in at number eight and Batman v Superman's Henry Cavill took the number seven spot.

People news in pictures







9 show all People news in pictures















1/9 US President-elect Donald Trump and musician Kanye West pose for media at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City Reuters

2/9 Anna Wintour apologises for criticising Donald Trump on a train. Fashionista was reportedly heard saying the President-elect would use the Presidency 'to sell himself and his brand' Getty

3/9 Ivanka Trump and her husband might be joining the next administration. The couple is plotting a move to the nation's capital Getty

4/9 Samuel L Jackson calls Muslims 'the new black kids in America' 'People perceive them as a threat before even saying hello,' actor says of Muslims in the US Getty

5/9 Former JLS star Oritse Williams denies rape allegation The singer has not been charged Getty

6/9 Bill Gates announces $1bn investment fund for clean energy technology Team-up with Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and others aims to fight climate change - and reap 'super' rewards Getty

7/9 Donald Trump's aide worked for anti-immigation extremists Poll was used by President-elect during campaign to justify banning Muslims from the US Reuters

8/9 Henry Kissinger tells Nobel Peace Prize forum to give Donald Trump a chance More than 7,000 people called for the 'mastermind of war' to be arrested while visiting Norway EPA

9/9 John Travolta dismisses new Scientology documentary by former member Leah Remini The actor defends the church and says it was a source of support for him when he lost his girlfriend, mother and son Getty

As well as Robbie, Johansson is joined by another woman in the top five. Amy Adams came in at number five for sci-fi film Arrival and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in which she played the role of Lois Lane.

In actual fact, the only actor without a comic to contribute to her total is Star Wars' Felicity Jones who made her debut onto the ranking this year.

Forbes calculate the annual list by tallying up the worldwide ticket sales of leading actors’ films.

It should come as little surprise that Johansson topped the list. In July, Box Office Mojo revealed Johansson now has the highest lifetime gross of any actress in history. However her reaction to being informed she was the highest-grossing actress ever was somewhat bittersweet.

Addressing her top spot, she told Extra: ”It’s exciting to be the only woman in the category – it's kind of disappointing actually to be the only woman in this category, that was a little bit of a surprise to me.”