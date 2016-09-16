Gary Neville has posted a selfie while sitting on the floor of a crowded train in a nod to the furore over Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘traingate’ incident.

The former Manchester United team captain wrote on Instagram: “Doing my Jeremy Corbyn selfie! ‘Sitting on the floor of a train’” alongside a picture of him in the train’s corridor.

A dispute between Virgin Trains and Mr Corbyn erupted last month when the Labour Leader released a video of himself on the floor of what he called a “ram-packed” service from London to Newcastle.

“This is a problem that many passengers face every day,” said Mr Corbyn in the video, making a case for nationalisation of the rail network.

But the company hit back by releasing CCTV stills revealing Mr Corbyn eventually found a seat.

“We have to take issue with the idea that Mr Corbyn wasn’t able to be seated on the service, as this clearly wasn’t the case,” said a Virgin Trains spokesperson at the time.

But Mr Corbyn’s team said he was unable to find unreserved seats when he boarded the train, so he sat with other passengers in the corridor who were also unable to find a seat.

“Later in the journey, seats became available after a family were upgraded to first class, and Jeremy and the team he was travelling with were offered the seats by a very helpful member of staff,” said a spokesperson for the Labour leader.

“G-Nev with the banter,” wrote one of Mr Neville’s followers in response to his post.

“Thank you for giving up your seat for my dad! Lovely of you,” wrote another.

Mr Neville retired from football to become a coach in 2011 after nearly 20 years playing for Manchester United.