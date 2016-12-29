While great swathes of Britain polished off leftover Turkey and sleepily played charades, news George Michael had passed away emerged from nowhere. To the great dismay of many, the pop superstar died at the age of 53 of heart failure on Christmas Day.
Since his untimely death, his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz has continued to mourn his loss and pay tribute to him.
Posting an old photo of George and himself together on Instagram on Wednesday, Fawaz wrote: “I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx”.
Earlier this week, Fawaz revealed he had been the one who found Michael dead in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas morning.
“It’s a Xmas I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he tweeted. “I will never stop missing you xx,” he said.
George Michael: a life in pictures
George Michael: a life in pictures
-
1/20 1982
Wham perform at the Hammersmith Odeon
Rex
-
2/20 1983
George Micheal and Andrew Ridley perform in concert in June 1983
Rex Features
-
3/20 1984
May 1984 Exclusive Photocall with Wham When Their Song 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-go' Hit Number One in the Charts at Bbc Tv Centre George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley
Rex Features
-
4/20 1985
Ivor Novello Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel, George Michael (songwriter of the Year) and Andrew Ridgeley
Rex Features
-
5/20 1985
Andrew Ridgeley and George Michael in Tiananmen Square, during their WHAM! in China tour in 1985
Rex Features
-
6/20 1986
rank Bruno Boxer 1986 George Michael And Frank Bruno. British And European Heavyweight Champion Frank Bruno Flew Off For A Winning Weekend In Las Vegas Yesterday And Found Himself Sitting Next To George Michael The Wham! Star.
Rex Features
-
7/20 1986
George Michael is presented with an award by Elton John during the 1986 Brit Awards
Rex Features
-
8/20 1986
George Michael and Freddie Mercury during a Queen party at the Groucho Club
Rex Features
-
9/20 1991
WHAM! reunited during the "Rock in Rio" concert in Rio de Janeiro
Rex Features
-
10/20 1993
George Michael appears outside the high court, a case where micheal fought Sony Music for failing to promote his albumn "Listen without prejudice Vol.1"
Rex Features
-
11/20 1995
David Frost interviewed George Michael following his Sony contract dispute
Rex Features
-
12/20 1997
The pop star was visibly moved during the funeral of Princess Diana
Rex Features
-
13/20 1998
Michael gave a press conference ahead of his public service for aids charity "Angel Food" following his conviction for engaging in a sex act in a public toilet
Rex Features
-
14/20 2004
George Michael poses at the Sunset Virgin Megastore where he made an apperance to sign copies of his new CD 'Patience'
Getty
-
15/20 2005
George Michael poses during the photocall of his documentary film 'George Michael - A different Story' by Southan Morris during the 55th Berlin Film Festival
Getty
-
16/20 2005
Musicians Pete Townhsend from The Who, George Michael and David Gilmour from Pink Floyd perform 'Hey Jude' with children on stage at the finale of 'Live 8 London' in Hyde Park
Getty
-
17/20 2007
George Michael arrives at Brent Magistrates Court in west London as he faces charges of driving while unfit through drugs. The former Wham! star's legal team had hoped he could be absent from the trial but he was ordered by District Judge Katherine Marshall to appear on the first day
Getty
-
18/20 2007
George Michael performs the first concert at the newly rebuilt Wembley Stadium
Getty
-
19/20 2011
George Michael speaks to the media during a press conference at the Royal Opera House, central London on May 11, 2011. The event was to announce his 'Symphonica' European tour which is set to visit historic venues such as Prague's State Opera House, Paris' Palais Garnier and London's Royal Opera House
Getty
-
20/20 2012
George Michael performs during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium
Getty
The celebrity hair stylist began dating Michael five years ago but the pair always kept their relationship private.
The couple had planned to go for Christmas lunch before the musician’s shock death.
Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in the leafy suburbs of East Finchley in north London in the early 1960s, Michael wasted no time in embarking in a career in music. Before long, he had formed the era-defining pop duo Wham! and become one of Britain’s biggest pop stars of the 1980s.
In the wake of his death, fans have gathered outside Michael’s Oxfordshire home in the village of Goring-on-Thames and his house in Highgate, north London, to lay flowers, candles and handwritten notes at his doorstep.
- More about:
- George Michael
- fadi fawaz