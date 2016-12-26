By April, 2016 had taken David Bowie and Prince suddenly and unexpectedly. Just days before drawing to a close, it has claimed another queer pop icon who dismantled the boundaries of masculinity.

Born in north London to an English dancer and Cypriot restaurant owner, George Michael was a working class hero whose life began above a laundrette where his parents struggled to make ends meet.

For many, he was also the first openly gay famous person they ever knew.

Crucially, Michael was a man of conviction, unafraid to lay himself bare. Searingly honest in interviews, his answers would include tales of drug-taking and having sex with men in public spaces. Interviews would often take confessional, searching turns as The Singing Greek openly grappled with the existential crisis facing him at the time.

Despite his candour, Michael was in many ways a reluctant celebrity, somewhat jaded by the superficiality of it all. But his unconventional approach to stardom and refusal to conform would ensure tabloid interest in him never waned, and paparazzi were at one point paid by one outlet to sit outside his house constantly.

Notable deaths in 2016







37 show all Notable deaths in 2016







































































1/37 Lord Jenkin of Roding died at the age of 90 on the 21 December PA wire

2/37 Rabbi Lionel Blue died on the 19 December Rex

3/37 Zsa Zsa Gabor died on December 18 Getty

4/37 Leonard Cohen died on 7 November Getty Images

5/37 Grand secretary of the Orange Order Drew Nelson died on 10 October aged 60 after a short illness PA

6/37 Aaron Pryor, the relentless junior welterweight died Sunday, Oct. 9, at the age of 60 at his home in Cincinnati after a long battle with heart disease AP

7/37 Polish Director Andrzej Wajda died on October 9, aged 90 Reuters

8/37 Stylianos Pattakos has died following a stroke on 8th October. He was 103 years old. AP

9/37 Dickie Jeeps, was an English rugby union player who played for Northampton. He represented and captained both the England national rugby union team and the British Lions in the 1950s and 1960s. He died on 8th October. He was 84 Getty

10/37 Duke of Westminster Billionaire landowner the Duke of Westminster, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor has died on 9 August, aged 64 Rex Features

11/37 Christina Knudsen Sir Roger Moore’s stepdaughter Christina Knudsen has died from cancer on 25 July at teh age of 47 Getty Images

12/37 Caroline Aherne The actress Caroline Aherne has died from cancer on 2 July at the age of 52 Getty Images

13/37 Christina Grimmie Christina Grimmie, 22, who was an American singer and songwriter, known for her participation in the NBC singing competition The Voice, was signing autographs at a concert venue in Orlando on 10 June when an assailant shot her. Grimmie was transported to a local hospital where she died from her wounds on 11 June Getty

14/37 Kimbo Slice Former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter Kimbo Slice died after being admitted to hospital in Florida on 6 June, aged 42 Getty

15/37 Muhammad Ali The three-time former heavyweight world champion died after being admitted to hospital with a respiratory illness on 3 June, aged 74 Getty Images

16/37 Sally Brampton Brampton who was the launch editor of the UK edition of Elle magazine has died on 10 May, aged 60 Grant Triplow/REX/Shutterstock

17/37 Billy Paul The soul singer Billy Paul, who was best known for his single “Me and Mrs Jones”, has died on 24 April, aged 81 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

18/37 Prince Prince, the legendary musician, has been found dead at his Paisley Park recording studio on 21 April. He was 57

19/37 Chyna WWE icon Joan Laurer dies aged 45 after being found at California home on 20 April

20/37 Victoria Wood The five-time Bafta-winning actress and comedian Victoria Wood has died on 20 April at her London home after a short illness with cancer. She was 62

21/37 David Gest The entertainer and former husband of Liza Minnelli, David Gest has been found dead on 12 April in the Four Seasons hotel in Canary Warf, London. He was 62-years-old PA

22/37 Denise Robertson Denise Robertson, an agony aunt on This Morning for over 30 years, has died on 1 April, aged 83

23/37 Zaha Hadid Dame Zaha Hadid, the prominent architect best known for designs such as the London Olympic Aquatic Centre and the Guangzhou Opera House, has died of a heart attack on 31 March, aged 65 2010 AFP

24/37 Ronnie Corbett British entertainer Ronnie Corbett has passed away on 31 March at the age of 85 2014 Getty Images

25/37 Imre Kertesz Hungarian writer and Holocaust survivor Imre Kertesz, who won the 2002 Nobel Literature Prize, has died on 31 March, at the age of 86 REUTERS

26/37 Rob Ford Rob Ford, the former controversial mayor of Toronto, has died following a battle with a rare form of cancer. The 46-year-old passed away at the Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on 22 March

27/37 Joey Feek Joey (left) passed away in March after a two-year cancer illness. She was part of country music duo, Joey + Rory, with her husband Rory (right) Jason Merritt/Getty Images

28/37 Umberto Eco Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco died 19 February 2016 aged 84 EPA

29/37 Harper Lee Harper Lee, the American novelist known for writing 'To Kill a Mockingbird', died February 19, 2016 aged 89 2005 Getty Images

30/37 Vanity Vanity, pictured performing in 1983, died aged 57 REX Features

31/37 Dave Mirra The BMX legend's body found inside truck with gunshot wound after apparent suicide aged 41

32/37 Harry Harpham The former miner became Sheffield Labour MP in May after many years as a local councillor. He died after succumbing to cancer, at the age of 61.

33/37 Dale Griffin The Mott the Hoople drummer died on January 17, aged 67 REX

34/37 Rene Angelil Celine Dion's husband and manager Rene Angelil has lost his battle with cancer on 14 January, aged 73 2011 Getty Images

35/37 Alan Rickman Legendary actor Alan Rickman has died on 14 January at the age of 69 after battle with pancreatic cancer. He is largely regarded as one of the most beloved British actors of our generation with roles in Love Actually, Die Hard, Michael Collins, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and an illustrious stage career 2015 Getty Images

36/37 Maurice White The Earth, Wind & Fire founder died aged 74. The nine-piece band sold more than 90 million albums worldwide and won six Grammy awards

37/37 Lawrence Phillips Former NFL star found dead in prison cell on 13 January in suspected suicide, aged 40 AFP/Getty Images

He struggled with depression, addiction and paranoia, at one point smoking up to 25 spliffs a day. His career was marked by moments of controversy, including the infamous arrest for "lewd acts" that forced him to come out as gay and highlighted rampant homophobia. But he was an LGBT icon who refused to apologise for who he loved or how he chose to live his life, as these quotes from interviews demonstrate.

I HAVE NEVER AND WILL NEVER APOLOGISE FOR MY SEX LIFE ! GAY SEX IS NATURAL, GAY SEX IS GOOD! NOT EVERYBODY DOES IT, BUT.....HA HA! — George Michael (@GeorgeMichael) May 13, 2011

On the negative reaction to "Shoot the Dog", a single pillorying the ‘special’ relationship between George W. Bush and Tony Blair.

“Satire is used for political purposes all the time, but obviously there's a time and a place. I think in the current climate, it can be very difficult to speak your mind, but sometimes, I believe, we're all in danger and I think this discussion needs to be widened.”

On being arrested in Beverly Hills for propositioning an undercover police officer

“I don't think there's anything inherently dysfunctional about cottaging - but cottaging as George Michael? Right up until my arrest, I was still totally naive about the level of homophobia. There's no question when I look back that it really would have hurt me [if I had come out sooner]. I didn't realise how much I was protecting my career. I probably wouldn't have got to sing with Aretha Franklin, or to rise that high.”

On his daily routine in 2009

“I normally get up about 10am, my PA will bring me a Starbucks, I’ll have a look at my emails … Then, if I’m in the mood, I’ll come up to the office in Highgate, do some work, writing, backing tracks or whatever. Come home. Kenny [his then boyfriend] will be here, the dogs are here. Maybe eat locally, hang out, and then probably go off and have a shag or have someone come here and have a shag.”

Celebrity deaths in 2016: from Muhammad Ali to George Michael

On life, loss, and mortality

”My biggest problem in life is fear of more loss. I fear Kenny's death far more than my own. I don't want to outlive him. I'd rather have a short life and not have to go through being torn apart again.

On first understanding his sexuality

“I thought, 'Oh my God, I'm a massive star and I think I may be a poof. This is not going to end well.’”

On sexual fluidity

“I regard sexuality as being about who you pair off with, and I wouldn't pair off with a woman and stay with her. Emotionally, I'm definitely a gay man.“

On empathy and compassion

“Because of the media, the way the world is perceived is as a place where resources and time are running out. We're taught that you have to grab what you can before it's gone. It's almost as if there isn't time for compassion.''

On the culture of celebrity

"I've grown up in a period where the real incentive has been to have a bigger record and to be a bigger celebrity. All you have to do to have ever-increasing fame is to repeat what has been successful before."

On his north London home

“It wasn't planned like this. But it actually looks like a cottage – even the entrance looks like a public toilet!”

On the friends who wanted to save him from himself

“Elton just needs to shut his mouth and get on with his own life. Look, if people choose to believe that I'm sitting here in my ivory tower, Howard Hughesing myself with long fingernails and loads of drugs, then I can't do anything about that, can I?“

On his younger self

"I created a man—in the image of a great friend—that the world could love if they chose to, someone who could realise my dreams and make me a star. I called him George Michael, and for almost a decade, he worked his arse off for me, and did as he was told. He was very good at his job, perhaps a little too good."

On his relationship with Princess Diana

“There were certain things that happened that made it clear she was very attracted to me. There was no question. ”I knew [sleeping with her] would have been a disastrous thing to do.

“I hadn't seen her for a couple of years by the time she died. We nearly got together on that St-Tropez trip. I was supposed to go on to the boat, and I'm quite glad I didn't because it would have been so fresh when she died, it would have been. I mean, I was so upset by it anyway, but had I seen her just before...”