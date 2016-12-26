George Michael's 5 greatest music videos

As tributes pour in for singer-songwriter Georege Michael, who died of a suspected heart failure on Christmas day, many took to social media to share their favourite videos from his nearly four decade career.

The 53-year-old, who rose to fame as the front man of Wham! and had chart-topping hits including Last Christmas, died peacefully at home, his publicist said.

These are the five best George Michael music videos:

"Outside"

The satirical video for "Outside" poked fun at Michael himself, who had been arrested months earlier in a public toilet for engaging in a lewd sex act.

The video features Michael, dressed as a police officer, dancing in a men's toilet, while surveillance footage focuses on people kissing and engaging in foreplay in public.

"Last Christmas"

Wham!'s "Last Christmas" music video sees Michael and bandmate Andrew Ridgeley accompanying their girlfriends to a ski resort.

Ridgeley's girlfriend appears to have previously been in a relationship with Michael and the song is aimed at her.

The video marked the last appearance of a clean shaven Michael, who sported a beard until his death.

"Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go"

Another Wham! classic sees the band performing for teenagers at Brixton Academy in south London.

Michael is filmed wearing luminous gloves, which he later bemoaned because the clip would would always be used by advertisers whenever the song was used on a compliation album.

"Freedom! '90"

Growing weary of fame, Michael refused to appear in the music video for "Freedom! '90".

Instead, he asked five models to appear in the video, in a move inspired by Peter Lindbergh's iconic portrait of Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford for the January 1990 cover of Vogue.

"Faith"

The music video for "Faith" features Michael in shades, Levi jeans and cowboy boots.

The idea was to make him into a "masculine sex object," writers Bob Batchelor and Scott Stoddart said.

The video also features parts of two other songs by Michael: the jukebox starts by playing "I Want Your Sex" and then is interrupted by a pipe organ version of Wham!'s "Freedom" before starting into the song.