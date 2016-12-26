George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has said he will "never forget" the heartbreaking moment he discovered the pop icon had passed away.

Mr Fawaz said he had found Michael "lying peacefully in bed" when he visited on Christmas morning.

The celebrity hair stylist was linked to Michael for a number of years but their relationship was always kept private.

Mr Fawaz wrote on Twitter: “I will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you.”

He also told the Daily Telegraph: "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet.

"Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.

"Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person."

Michael's former partner Kenny Goss also spoke of his heartbreak at the pop superstar's shock death saying: "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much."

Mr Goss described Michael as "an extremely kind and generous man".

Since his death, it has emerged that Michael had privately carried out a number of private acts of kindness.

Pop stars, politicians and other celebrities all shared their condolences on social media.

Sir Paul McCartney, who worked with Michael on the 2006 release Heal The Pain, also paid tribute.

"George Michael's sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death," he said.

"Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable."

Sir Elton John posted a photograph of himself and Michael on Instagram, writing: “I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Farewell My Friend! Another Great Artist leaves us. Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

Michael’s former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog” – a nickname which refers to “Yours Only George”.

Ridgeley tweeted: “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx”

Michael’s publicist released the news and said he passed away peacefully at his home on Christmas day.

"The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage," a statement from Michael's publicist said.

Thames Valley Police, who are investigating the death of George Michael, said officers were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, shortly before 2pm on Christmas Day.

“Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene," the force said. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”