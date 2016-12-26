Since George Michael’s death, it has emerged that a man with a reputation for self-indulgence had privately carried out a number of acts of generosity and kindness.

He gave millions of pounds to charities involved with helping children, cancer victims and AIDS patients. Michael was also among the popstars who produced the original Band Aid single in 1984 which raised over £19m to help those caught up in the famine in Ethiopia.

Here are six unheralded acts of kindness by Michael:

Donated £15,000 to a stranger for IVF treatment

TV presenter Richard Osman said a contestant once appeared on “Deal Or No Deal” hoping to raise £15,000 to pay for IVF treatment. Michael apparently watched the show and secretly gave her the money.

A woman on 'Deal Or No Deal' told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 26, 2016

Set up a trust supporting rights for disabled children

Michael apparently set up a trust providing grants to disabled children and adults.

He kept quiet about it but #georgemichael also set up a Trust which gave grants to work supporting rights of #disabled children and adults. — jenny morris (@jennifermor) December 26, 2016

Worked at a homeless shelter

The pop superstar reportedly volunteered at a homeless shelter and asked those who worked there to not tell anyone.

George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was — EMILYNE MONDO (@EmilyneMondo) December 26, 2016

Gave millions to Childline

Childline founder Esther Rantzen said Michael gave royalties from his 1996 hit "Jesus To A Child" to the charity along with many other donations.

"Over the years he gave us millions and we were planning next year, as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations to create, we hoped, a big concert in tribute to him — to his artistry, to his wonderful musicality but also to thank him for the hundreds of thousands of children he helped," she said.

Offered hundreds of free tickets to hospital staff in Austria

Michael sent 1,000 free tickets to workers at the AKH hospital in Vienna, Austria, after they treated him for pneumonia in 2011.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you first to the doctors and nurses who saved my life and took such great care of me and to all my fans, family and friends for their love and support," The Sun reported him saying.

Gave proceeds of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me to a children’s charity and Aids hospice

Michael’s hit song with Elton John reached the top of the chats in both the UK and US. The pop superstar donated the proceeds of the song to aids hospice, London Lighthouse, and the Rainbow Trust children’s charity.

The pop superstar passed away peacefully at his home on Christmas Day and his death is being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious" by police.