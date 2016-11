Gok Wan has announced plans to launch his own club night in response to London’s “diminishing” LGBTQ scene.

The fashion icon and TV personality's newest venture will be called Magazine and located in The Steel Yard.

A third of London’s nightclubs have closed since 2007, including several LGBTQ clubs and bars. Speaking to Diva Mag, the How to Look Good Naked presenter said the capital’s gay scene has always been his home, but he has begun to feel “disconnected” from it more recently.

He said: “I am unsure whether that is because I am not sure where I want to go to, or that many of the nights I used to love going to are closing down.”

Inclusivity will be at the forefront of Magazine, he added. “It doesn’t matter who or what you are, you are all welcome at Magazine.”

Wan has been a longstanding advocate for LGBT rights and recently helped raise £13,064 for the LGBT charity Stonewall at their annual summer fundraising event.

Matt Horwood, a spokesman for Stonewall, told The Independent: "We’ve seen numerous LGBT venues close over the last couple of years, and the capital is no exception to this. Clubs and bars for the lesbian, gay, bi and trans community are not just spaces to have drinks and to dance, but to connect with like-minded people and find solace in spaces where you can be yourself without fear of discrimination.”

“Stonewall works closely with Gok Wan, one of our Ambassadors, and we welcome the part he is playing in making the LGBT nightlife scene a more inclusive place where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people are accepted without exception.”

Earlier this month the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, announced the appointment of the first London Night Czar, LGBT event runner, Amy Lamé. Her new role is expected to help boost London’s pub and nightclub scene. In the first week of the job, Lamé held talks with Islington Council and the Metropolitan police and has been praised for helping re-open Fabric nightclub.

Magazine starts at 10pm on Saturday 3 December.