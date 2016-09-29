After being with Kurt Russell for over 30 years, Goldie Hawn has arguably had one of the longest and most successful relationships in Hollywood.

The famous couple met in 1983 and have a son Wyatt together. Hawn also has two children, the actors Kate and Oliver Hudson, from her marriage to Bill Hudson.

Discussing what has kept her relationship intact for so long, the Foul Play actress suggested the key to a long and healthy relationship is not to take the traditional route, suggesting she would have “long been divorced” if she and Russell had ever tied the knot.

“I would have been long divorced if I’d been married,” she told the Loose Women panellists on Monday. “Marriage is an interesting, psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone then it’s important to be married.

Does anyone stay together in Hollywood? The couples who disprove the rule







11 show all Does anyone stay together in Hollywood? The couples who disprove the rule



















1/11 Jay Z and Beyoncé Affair rumours a-plenty there may have been, but after almost a decade of dating, Beyonce and Jay Z got married in secret in 2008, welcoming baby Blue Ivy in January 2012.

2/11 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom met Rita on the set of Volunteers in the 80s. By 1985, they were married.

3/11 Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Goldie and Kurt met on the set of Swing Shift in 1983. They've now been together for 31 years.

4/11 Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Jada met Will when she auditioned to be his girlfriend on The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air in 1990. She didn't get the part, but she did get herself a boyfriend, who became a husband and a father to their two children. Rumour has it the secret to their success lies in their 'open' approach to marriage.

5/11 Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan They met on the set of Family Ties, married in 1988, have stayed together throughout thick and thin and welcomed four children. Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan's relationship has definitely stood the test of time.

6/11 Denzel Washington and Pauletta Pearson Washington Dating since 1977, married since 1983. Four children. Respect where its due to Denzel Washington and Pauletta Pearson Washington, who met on the set of TV biopic Wilma.

7/11 Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick This pair have been married since 1988. That's 26 years. And two children. And they're both in the business. Their success? Keeping their private lives private and balancing work and family life.

8/11 Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick These two were introduced by Sarah's brother at the Naked Angeles theatre company in 1995. They wed in 1997, and have three cherubic children together.

9/11 Victoria and David Beckham Brand Beckham first became one in 1997, after the former Manchester United footballer player met VB at a charity football game. They married in 1999 and still fawn over each other in interviews today... Four children later.

10/11 Sir Elton John & David Furnish Sir Elton met David at a dinner party in 1993. They began dating, and entered into a civil partnership in 2005. The pair will also become husband and husband when gay marriage is legalised in the UK.

11/11 John Travolta and Kelly Preston They were rocked by divorce rumours, and struggled to come to terms with the tragic death of their 16-year-old son Jet, but Travolta and Preston are as strong as ever, even though they first married in 1991.

“If you have independence, if you have enough money and enough sense of independence and you like your independence there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

“So, for me, I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay,” she said.

The 70-year-old said once she and Russell had been together for ten years, they asked their children if they wanted them to get married, however, the children said no.

“They loved it, it was perfect the way it [was]. They didn’t want any more trouble,” she said.

Hawn has twice been married before, firstly to Gus Trikonis in 1969 and then Hudson in 1976. Russell was married to the actress Season Hubley in 1979, with whom he had his son Boston.