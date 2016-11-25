Hillary Clinton was greeted by a "heartwaming" display of signs thanking and praising her on the corner of her street on Thanksgiving.

The former Democrat nominee and Secretary of State returned to her home in Chappaqua, New York to find array of signs. One called her “an American hero” while others wished her a happy Thanksgiving and thanked her for her presidential campaign efforts.

The idea was the works of a six-year-old boy called Liam who was upset Ms Clinton had not won the presidential election. He and his mother then rallied the efforts family friends to pay tribute to her in a montage moments from her front door, reports Politico.

“Liam said there ‘should be lots and lots of signs’ because ‘she’s probably even sadder than me’”, his mother reportedly said in a note sent to friends calling for help. “So he wants to go back and leave lots of signs on Thanksgiving to say thank you, show support, love and encouragement.”

Ms Clinton was clearly touched by the gesture and shared a picture of the "heartwarming" signs on Twitter on Thursday.

I was greeted by this heartwarming display on the corner of my street today. Thank you to all of you who did this. Happy Thanksgiving. -H pic.twitter.com/b69mW3Oqbf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 24, 2016

The 69-year-old has largely been absent from the public eye since her shock defeat just over a fortnight ago.

Aside from one speech where she spoke of the temptation to retreat into herself and “curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again”, she has only been spotted by supporters in everyday situations including hiking with her dogs and visiting bookstores, posing for pictures with fans that later went viral.

The latest Hillary-sighting happened on Wednesday when the former First Lady was spotted with Bill doing last minute food shopping ahead of Thanksgiving. She posed for photos while her former president husband was “busy looking at cheese”, NBC reports.