How the daily routines of 26 successful people throughout history compare

Successful people like routine.

Pablo Picasso painted until 3 a.m., then slept until noon. Voltaire spent his morning working from bed. Benjamin Franklin made a resolution for the day after waking up at 5 a.m., as former Business Insider intern Anisa Purbasari learned while following Franklin's routine for a week. He asked himself, "What good shall I do this day?"

In the infographic below, business productivity software company Podio assembled the daily routines of 26 successful people throughout history. You'll quickly notice that although high achievers like routine, they spent their days very differently from one another.

To see the interactive version of the graphic, which provides insight into many of the days (Victor Hugo had coffee and two raw eggs for breakfast!), visit Podio.

(Podio)

