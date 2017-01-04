They’re not going to be leaning-over-the-fence-and-passing-the-time-of-day, sort of neighbours.

But Ivanka Trump and her husband have just bought a home in the exclusive Washington DC neighbourhood where the Obamas plan to leave once they leave the White House. The homes are just a couple of streets apart.

William Moody, of Washington Fine Properties, told NBC that Ms Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, had in recent days closed on a house in Kalorama in northwest DC.

The Obamas bought the home to allow their youngest daughter to finish high school in in the city (Twitter)

“It’s so close to downtown, and it's about as tony as a neighbourhood gets,” said Mr Moody. Other reports have said the property is on Tracy Place, and was bought for $5.5m.

Ivanka Trump and her husband closed on the home shortly before Christmas (Twitter)

Last month, President-elect Donald Trump announced that his daughter would be joining his team and taking an office in the White House typically reserved for the first lady. Melania Trump is expected not to move to Washington, but to stay in New York with the couple’s ten-year-old son, Barron.

Last year, it was announced that Barack and Michelle Obama had purchased a 8,000-square-foot house for $6.35m in the same neighbourhood.

They did so in order to be able to remain in Washington once the president’s term expires on January so that their daughter, Sasha, can finish high school in the city.