Spaniards are outraged with Jamie Oliver over his decision to re-vamp a paella recipe by adding chorizo and chicken to the mix.

Oliver shared a recipe to his paella on Tuesday evening on Twitter. He regularly shares recipes on the social media site, however, this particular post garnered much more attention than he was probably anticipating.

“Great Spanish food doesn’t get much better than paella. My version combines chicken thighs & chorizo,” the Naked Chef wrote to his 5.6 million followers

Good Spanish food doesn’t get much better than paella. My version combines chicken thighs & chorizo https://t.co/2cXK4xoTfS #recipeoftheday pic.twitter.com/DD0HXY98pM — Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) October 4, 2016

However, the rich dish which hails from the Valencia region, traditionally can include meat, fish, shellfish and vegetables but not usually chorizo and it was the inclusion of the Spanish sausage which was where the brunt of the outrage derived.

@jamieoliver Remove the chorizo. We don't negotiate with terrorists. First warning. — Llimona (@llim0na) October 4, 2016

People on Twitter were quick to suggest the dish is no longer worthy of the name paella and instead should be called “rice with stuff”.

Hi @jamieoliver, big fan of yours. I guess you know that Valencians call that "Rice with Stuff" (TM). Now THIS ... this is a real paella. pic.twitter.com/s0rxFdSkVC — Paco Polit (@pacopolit) October 4, 2016

Others suggested that since Oliver made some tweaks on a Spanish traditional dish, they would do the same with British recipes… and former Prime Ministers.

.@jamieoliver Good. Now let me tell you about my version of fish&chips. It combines beef and ravioli. #ICanPlayThatGameToo — Phobophille (@phobophille) October 4, 2016

@pedroampudia @jamieoliver My version of fish and chips combines aubergines with duck. — Antonio Villarreal (@bajoelbillete) October 4, 2016

And this is our version of Margaret Thatcher @jamieoliver pic.twitter.com/mLrbzyfeUA — Guille (@will_llermo) October 4, 2016

The rage continued:

STOP MAKING "YOUR PAELLA" HAPPEN, IT'S NOT GONNA HAPPEN @jamieoliver — Bananas Serrano (@Betinaserrano) October 4, 2016

Dear @jamieoliver I love your work and what you've achieved in UK in schools and promotion with Mediterranean diet, but you're wrong paella — Paco a la Naranja (@pacolonso) October 5, 2016

THIS IS AN INSULT NOT ONLY TO OUR GASTRONOMY BUT TO OUR CULTURE @jamieoliver — ~ blue psychodrama (@AnageMidos) October 4, 2016

Great work, @jamieoliver. I also cooked paella. Hope you like my version. pic.twitter.com/t9aszQgMB0 — Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) October 4, 2016

A quick scroll of the recipe’s webpage on jamieoliver.com shows that Oliver’s tweet reignited an existing furore. Over the last year, comments below the recipe have included: “Oh no… Adding chorizo to a paella should be an offense!”, “This is not a paella. Please, don’t misuse the world paella for a dish of rice with something” and “Not everything with rice is a paella”.

Others had a more technical input, arguing that paella should not be stirred as the 41-year-old suggests in his method.

Oliver is not the only British chef who has received a backlash over their take on a paella. Gordon Ramsay was blasted over his suggestion to add a few chilli peppers to the dish while Marco Pierre White was scorned for adding “more than generous helping of white wine […] and enough paprika to stop a moving train” in an article by Spanish newspaper El Pais earlier this year.

A representative for Oliver did not immediately respond to a request for comment.