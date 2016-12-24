An interview with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt was cut after they were both asked a personal question about their sex lives.

The actors, who are currently on a long promotional tour for their Sci-Fi film Passengers, called into the Australian radio programme KIIS summer fling for an interview on Thursday.

After discussing their film, host Sophie Monk steered the conversation to the sex scene in the film before asking them the most “adventurous” place either of them have had sex.

Jennifer Lawrence on screen







7 show all Jennifer Lawrence on screen











1/7 The Hunger Games Jennifer Lawrence plays rebel Katniss Everdeen in the first Hunger Games movie

2/7 American Hustle Jennifer Lawrence as neurotic housewife Rosalyn Rosenfeld in a scene from David O Russell's black comedy American Hustle

3/7 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Jennifer Lawrence plays brave heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 Lionsgate

4/7 X-Men: Days of Future Past Jennifer Lawrence plays shape-shifting mutant Mystique for X-Men: Days of Future Past

5/7 Winter's Bone

6/7 Serena Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence star in new film Serena YouTube/StudioCanal

7/7 Silver Linings Playbook Jennifer Lawrence stars alongside Bradley Cooper in David O Russell's Silver Linings Playbook, for which she won Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars Associated Press

“Aeroplane,” Pratt immediately replied.

Lawrence paused before saying: “I don’t really have anything. I like being safe... That’s what really turns me on, feeling safe.”

Monk’s co-host Matty Acton then joked she had made the interview "awkward" before a publicist could be heard thanking them for the interview with it apparent both Lawrence and Pratt had been cut off from the call. When the hosts asked if they could say goodbye, they were informed the actors had already left the call.

The stunned radio hosts then debated whether the interview was cut because they ran out of time or whether it was, in fact, down to their line of questioning.

Representatives for Lawrence and Pratt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.