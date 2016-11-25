Green Party candidate Jill Stein has said she will on Friday file a suit demanding a recount of a contested ballot in a battleground state after a fundraising effort collected more than $4.7m in barely 24 hours.

Ms Stein has been leading a call for a manual recount of paper ballots in the states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan after computer experts and electoral lawyers said they found “strong evidence” the results were were potentially manipulated. All three states, which Hillary Clinton had been expecting to win, were narrow victories for for Donald Trump.

On Friday, Ms Stein said she would be first filling suit in Wisconsin after a grass-roots fundraising effort reached more than $4.7m.

“Congratulations on meeting the recount costs for Wisconsin and Pennsylvania! Raising money to pay for the first two recounts so quickly is a miraculous feat and a tribute to the power of grassroots organising,” she wrote on her website.

“Now that we have completed funding Wisconsin’s recount (where we will file on Friday) and funding Pennsylvania’s recount (due Monday), we will focus on raising the needed funds for Michigan's recount (due Wednesday).”

More follows...