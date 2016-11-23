From recently storming off stage in Manchester after demanding the crowd stop screaming between songs, to saying he hoped Anne Frank would have been a Beibeler, to strolling barefoot through Boston, Justin Bieber is nothing if not unpredictable.

In his latest controversy, the pop singer has been film apparently punching a fan in Barcelona.

In a video obtained by TMZ, a man can be seen leaning into a moving vehicle while seemingly touching the 22-year-old’s face. Footage appears to show the Canadian responding by punching him.

Justin Bieber in quotes







10 show all Justin Bieber in quotes

















1/10 On the naked pictures taken of him without his consent: "Oh, my god. I just got out of the water. Shrinkage is real." - Billboard, 2015

2/10 On being famous: "Like, oh, everything I say is funny. I must be the funniest dude ever. Only to find out, man, my jokes suck." - Billboard, 2015

3/10 On religion: "Like I said, you don't need to go to church to be a Christian. If you go to Taco Bell, that doesn't make you a taco." - Complex, 2015

4/10 On his fans: "My fans are like my glasses... yeah... without them I'd be blurry." - Twitter, 2011

5/10 On the monkey scandal in Germany: "Everyone told me not to bring the monkey. I was like, 'It's gonna be fine guys!' It was the farthest thing from fine." - GQ, 2016

6/10 On breaking the rules: "Singers aren't supposed to have dairy before a show, but we all know I'm a rule breaker." - Autobiography, 2013

7/10 On politics: "I'm not sure about the parties, but whatever they have in Korea, that's bad." - Rolling Stone, 2011 Getty Images

8/10 On Love: "It's not hard to be a good boyfriend. You just have to be sweet, loving, caring and stuff." - Extra, 2012 Getty Images

9/10 On his looks: "As hard as I've tried, I don't know how not to be adorable." - David Letterman.

10/10 On weekend: "Sunday comes after Saturday? Weird?" - Twitter, 2011

After the incident, the unnamed young Spanish man can be viewed holding his face before approaching the camera with blood running from his mouth.

“I touched his face like this and he went, 'Boom',” he can then be heard saying in Castilian Spanish.

Bieber was performing in the city as part of the European leg of his Purpose tour.

Last month, Bieber prompted anger among some fans when he stormed off stage in Manchester after demanding the crowd stop screaming in the gaps between songs. After returning to the stage last Monday, the singer went as far as to suggest Manchester could not “handle it”.

“The screaming in these breaks has got to stop,” he said prior to his dramatic departure. “Please and thank you. I don't think it's necessary when I'm trying to say something and you guys are screaming.”

A representative for Bieber did not immediately respond to request for comment.