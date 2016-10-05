Without so much as even blinking an eyelid, Jennifer Aniston wakes almost every day to find her name attached to a spurious tabloid drama.

A decade of front pages detailing the fake trials and tribulations of “lonely Jen”, who was pregnant at least twice a year and always at the brink of getting a divorce came full circle in September when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their divorce.

The essay she so eloquently penned on the objectification of women in tabloids did little to detract them from placing her name firmly in the middle of those two once again.

Fulfilled, successful and now married, she was once again dragged back into the limelight. Inevitably, so was her husband Justin Theroux, who is also on the promotional trail for The Girl on the Train and therefore forced to talk to the press in interviews which always come back to one person: his wife.

But the actor and screenwriter had nothing but praise for Aniston in an interview with Sunday Times, where seven paragraphs are devoted to his relationship with Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston in Quotes







5 show all Jennifer Aniston in Quotes







1/5 On being in charge of your own life: 'We are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child. We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples.' Getty

2/5 On ageing: 'Being this side of 40 feels like what I should have felt being this side of 25: in my body, in my heart, happy with my life, and OK with whatever bumps in the road present themselves.' AFP/Getty

3/5 On what beauty is to her: 'Inner confidence. Peace. Kindness. Honesty. A life well-lived' Getty

4/5 On perfection: 'We are so overly critical of ourselves — with the obsession with perfection, trying to reach a goal that's unrealistic.' (Refinery 29) Getty

5/5 On us all being human 'There's nothing that separates us from you, because we all started at the same place. We all came out of nowhere.' Getty

“[Jennifer] is a proper badass. She has lived through a lot of bulls**t.," he said. "Many people would have crumbled under some of the stresses that have been put on her.

“I’m very proud of her for that, for the way she handles herself.”

Unlike many high-profile couples, Aniston and Theroux eschewed the press and glossy spreads for their wedding, instead tying the knot in a secret ceremony at their Bel Air mansion in 2015. They began dating four years prior to this.