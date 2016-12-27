Kanye West is once again making headlines following his hospitalization last month and announcing somewhat surprising, unabashed support for President-elect Donald Trump. This time, West has updated his new blonde hairdo with something more colorful—neon-pink.

On Monday, he was spotted outside of a Los Angeles movie theater looking like a fresh scoop of rainbow sherbet. As photos of the 39-year-old rapper’s hairstyle surfaced online, folks compared West’s new look to everyone to former star NBA Dennis Rodman to … a cup of strawberry-banana yogurt.

As Vogue writes, West is hardly the first well-known celeb to sport rosé-colored locks in 2016, joining the likes of Zayn Malik, Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin.

Check out the best reactions on Twitter below.

Hair stylist: how can I help u today?



Kanye West: u ever have rainbow sherbet?



Hair stylist: say no more pic.twitter.com/eZlm0IZJ1d — Katie Corvino (@kTc0rvin0) December 27, 2016

Kanye West out here looking like Dennis Rodman 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/ZaA58hihzG — Ponce De'Leioun (@PonceDeLeioun) December 26, 2016

Someone tell me why Kanye Wests new hair is inspired by Rihanna's outfit pic.twitter.com/kfsGIK1w7D — Romy (@badg4lrihanna) December 26, 2016