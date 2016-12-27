Kanye West is once again making headlines following his hospitalization last month and announcing somewhat surprising, unabashed support for President-elect Donald Trump. This time, West has updated his new blonde hairdo with something more colorful—neon-pink.
On Monday, he was spotted outside of a Los Angeles movie theater looking like a fresh scoop of rainbow sherbet. As photos of the 39-year-old rapper’s hairstyle surfaced online, folks compared West’s new look to everyone to former star NBA Dennis Rodman to … a cup of strawberry-banana yogurt.
As Vogue writes, West is hardly the first well-known celeb to sport rosé-colored locks in 2016, joining the likes of Zayn Malik, Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin.
Check out the best reactions on Twitter below.
