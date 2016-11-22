Kim Kardashian West has reportedly cancelled her first public appearance in months to be by her husband Kanye West’s side after he was taken to hospital.

On Monday, the rapper was hospitalised for a “medical emergency” after police officers responded to a call of a disturbance at a Los Angeles property. The gossip website TMZ reported West was undergoing psychiatric tests and was being examined for severe exhaustion.

The news came on the same day Live Nation announced the remaining dates of his tour would be cancelled. TMZ The news came on the same day Live Nation announced the remaining dates of his tour would be cancelled.

Prior to reports about West's hospitalisation surfaced, his mother-in-law Kris Jenner has said the rapper was exhausted after his “gruelling” Saint Pablo tour which has seen him perform around 40 dates in North America since August.

Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week







7 show all Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week











1/7 Kim Kardashian in the front row Givenchy show, Spring Summer 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2016 Rex Features

2/7 Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

3/7 Kim Kardashian in the front row Balenciaga show, Spring Summer 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2016 Rex Features

4/7 Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Riccardo Tisci and Kim Kardashian backstage Givenchy show, Spring Summer 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2016 Rex Features

5/7 Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner Off-White show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 29 Sep 2016 Rex Features

6/7 (From L) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

7/7 (From L) Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

“He’s exhausted, he’s just really tired,” the reality TV matriarch told Extra. “He’s had a gruelling tour and it’s been a grind so he just needs some rest”.

She was speaking from the Angels Ball fundraising event in New York which the businesswoman attended alongside her daughters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian to honour their late father Robert who died of cancer in 2003.

Kardashian-West was believed to be attending the event, which would have been her first public outing since she was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris on 3 October.

However, according to reports, she flew straight back to LA by private plane after learning of her husband’s medical situation.

News of West’s hospitalisation comes days after a number of controversial concerts from the 39-year-old. On Thursday, the rapper shocked fans by saying he would have voted for Donald Trump if he had actually voted in the US election. Two days later, he embarked on a lengthy rant where he criticised his friends and frequent collaborators Jay Z and Beyonce after performing only three songs and leaving the show early.

Representatives for West and Kardashian West did not immediately respond to a request for comment.