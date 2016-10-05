Karl Lagerfeld has suggested Kim Kardashian should not have displayed her wealth for millions to see after the reality star was robbed at gunpoint.

Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel and Kardashian's friend and sometime collaborator, questioned why she would stay share pictures of her diamond rings and grillz and then stay somewhere without having heightened security in place.

French police say the 35-year-old was targeted by thieves at a luxury residence in Paris after sharing pictures of her diamond jewellery with her 84 million Twitter followers. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint by two men who authorities say made off with jewellery worth £9 million.

Lagerfeld, 83, said the robbery was a “very bad thing” for the image of Paris while speaking to reporters at his Chanel Paris Fashion Week show.

1/10 Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye arrive back at their town house in New York City last night Rex

2/10 Kris Jenner is surrounded by security as she leaves the New York residence where her daughter Kim Kardashian West is staying in New York, after her robbery ordeal in Paris, France. AP

3/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Rex

4/10 Media and security personnel are gathered in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. She flew out of France on a private jet on Monday after being questioned by police about the robbery. Getty

5/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Getty

6/10 A close-up on the 'Rue Tronchet' street sign where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Getty

7/10 A french police car is seen outside Kim Kardashian's Luxury Apartment after being robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris, France. Getty

8/10 Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. Reuters

9/10 Getty

10/10 French police officers exit the residence of Kim Kardashian in Paris Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Kim Kardashian was unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million worth of jewelry inside a private Paris residence Sunday night, police officials said. AP

“I don't understand why she was in a hotel with no security and things like this," he said. "If you are that famous and you put all your jewellery on the net, you go to hotels where nobody can come near to the room. You cannot display your wealth and then be surprised that some people want to share it with you.”

The German fashion designer most recently shot Kardashian West and Kanye West for a selfie-inspired Harper’s Bazaar spread in the September issue.

Lagerfeld also made more controversial comments about the nationalities of the alleged assailants. All five still remain at large and have not been identified publicly by French police.

“We make all the efforts to make Paris appealing then suddenly…apparently they were people from the East, from Eastern Europe. They are the worst.”

French police said the group had targeted “possessions that had been seen and noticed via social media” and stressed the event was “extremely rare”. They are looking for five men in total, although three are not believed to have entered the apartment building.

Johanna Primevert, chief spokeswoman for the Paris police department, told the Associated Press: “This is the result of people who obviously posed as policemen and who assaulted Ms Kardashian in a private hotel in her room by threat of a weapon.

“This kind of incident is extremely rare in Paris. This is a star who is famous worldwide. Do not confuse what happened to Ms Kardashian and probably was the result of an organised team who had planned their action with the assault of a tourist in front of Notre Dame (cathedral) or another tourist spot in Paris.

“It was really the celebrity who was targeted, with possessions that had been seen and noticed via social media, and it was these goods that the attackers targeted.”