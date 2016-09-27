In what can only be described as one of the most bizarre pictures to come out of the 2016 summer holiday season, it’s one of the actress Kate Hudson being lifted up by former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Rocky legend Sylvester Stallone and two acrobats from Cirque du Soleil.

The photo was taken at a dinner event hosted by the celebrity agent Michael Kives in Hollywood, Los Angeles and Mick Jagger was also in attendance.

The bizarreness of the encounter was not lost on the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress who captioned the photo on Instagram: “Don’t really know how this happened… but it did! Tony Blair+ Sly + two Cirque du Soleil guys = Me in a lift #OneForTheBooks".

The unforeseen celebrity trio has unsurprisingly garnered attention and was even splashed across the front of The Times on Tuesday. People on Twitter was also quick to pick up on the odd combination:

I'm 17 minutes into the working week & i've seen a photo of Tony Blair & Sylvester Stallone picking up Kate Hudson.. WHAT I'M DONE pic.twitter.com/EUFEWZkh2d — Amy Lo (@amylo_92) September 26, 2016

This photo of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Blair and Kate Hudson is something I never thought I'd see and I don't even know why I am seeing it. pic.twitter.com/3PYqjmO4PH — Chris Vine (@ChrisVine5) September 26, 2016

Why and how is Tony Blair hanging out with Kate Hudson and Sylvester Stallone? — Gabriel Phillips (@gabes2001) September 26, 2016

The picture is one of the few times Mr Blair has been seen in public since the long-awaited, damning Chilcot report was published in July raising questions and further critique about his decision to take Britain to war with Iraq in 2003.

While he was rubbing shoulders wth stars over the weekend, Jeremy Corbyn was sworn in again as Labour leader and the party’s annual conference kicked off in Liverpool.