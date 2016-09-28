Katy Perry is urging people to vote in whatever way she can.

In a new clip for Funny or Die, the "Roar" singer makes her way to a polling booth on election day telling viewers: “This year you can look like sh*t when you vote. Yep, I’ve briefly scanned the constitution and nowhere does it say you can’t just roll our of bed and come to the polls in whatever state you woke up in.”

She then decides to take that a step further by fully undressing before trying to make her way into the ballot box.

“I read the constitution, I know that I have the right to vote naked,” she says before getting escorted away from the booths by a police officer.

A day ahead of the release of the video, Perry warned viewers she would be “using my body as clickbait to help change the world”.

TOMORROW, I USE MY BODY AS CLICK BAIT TO HELP CHANGE THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/1a2GMm6PMi — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 26, 2016

Though Perry does not tell viewers who to vote for in the video, she is an ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton having appeared at fundraisers for the presidential candidate and performed at the Democrat National Convention in July.

She also live-tweeted the debate between Ms Clinton and the Republican candidate Donald Trump on Monday evening.