Kendall Jenner has found herself the centre of attention after she failed to impress dancers by dressing as a ballerina for a photoshoot.

The 20-year old model was featured in a video for Spanish Vogue, dancing and spinning around, dressed in ballet-inspired outfits.

During the video, she reminisces about her youth and how she likes to spend her free time.

Yet Ms Jenner came under heavy criticism by professional dancers for a lack of technique.

In one photo, she poses en pointe in ballet shoes, but is not standing "over the box" - the hard part at the top of the shoes.

Twitter was flooded with criticism of her outfit and dancing moves. Plenty of bile was also directed at Vogue’s for its decision to feature the model rather than a professional dancer.

Spanish Vogue by @miguelreveriego A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Sep 19, 2016 at 4:15pm PDT

Social media users said the video was an "insult" to the ballet industry.

"If you go into ballet class looking like Kendall Jenner in her new photos you WILL get kicked out," one user wrote.

I am formally requesting an apology from @KendallJenner & @voguemagazine for that weird ballet video. Please stop. 🙃 — Tori Archer (@victorienka) September 17, 2016

Ballet dancers don't train 7+ hours a day, 7days a week, to be represented by Kendall Jenner & her dodgy feet.... — lucy (@ohsolucee) September 20, 2016

I am exhausted yet cannot sleep because I'm having NIGHTMARES about Kendall Jenner trying to do ballet and I'm so OFFENDED it hurts — Jenna (@NotHoboSheep) September 20, 2016

if you go into a ballet class lookin like kendall jenner in her new photos you WILL get kicked out — lydnado🏳️‍🌈 (@Iyderally) September 20, 2016

really vogue, you had to use kendall jenner for that ballet shoot. you couldnt use a beautifully skilled dancer or a model trained in ballet — Caroline (@ohhaiicaroline) September 20, 2016

Another person said: "I am exhausted yet cannot sleep because I’m having NIGHTMARES about Kendall Jenner trying to do ballet and I’m so OFFENDED it hurts."

Dance Spirit magazine called the video “facepalm-y” and wrote: "To our eyes, the whole thing reads as pretty disrespectful to the artists who devote their lives to this demanding craft."

Reality show Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller said she was not a "fan" of the shoot.

"There are so many amazing dancers in the world… Kendall Jenner is not one of them! Shame on Homager, Kriss Jenner!!! She never made these kids take dance class."

Ms Miller made no mention of her other parent, Caitlyn Jenner.

Ms Jenner could not be immediately reached for comment.