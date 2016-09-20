An indignant letter penned by Kim Kardashian-West highlighting the atrocity of the Armenian genocide has been included in a full-page advert in The New York Times.

The reality TV star, who is of Armenian descent, published the letter in direct response to The Wall Street Journal’s decision to run an advertisement from a group of Armenian genocide deniers. She rebuked the paper for selecting an ad by Fact Check Armenia who effectively deny the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman government in 1915.

The Armenian Educational Foundation has now decided to take out a full-page ad in The New York Times featuring the letter - which was initially published on her app five months ago. Kardashian-West retweeted an image of the advert on Sunday.

“Money talks and right now it’s talking crap,” Kardashian-West writes in the letter titled "Genocide Denial Cannot Be Allowed". “My family and I are no strangers to BS in the press. We’ve learned to brush it off.”

Kim Kardashian-West's most controversial moments







11 show all Kim Kardashian-West's most controversial moments



















1/11 'Selfish' The Queen of selfies actually released a book of selfies in 2015. Yes, appropriately titled ‘Selfish’ the book provided a timeline from her very first selfie and filled out 352 pages. Getty

2/11 Nude selfie row Kim divided the internet in March 2016 when she posted a nude photo of herself on social media. She addressed the controversy in open essay for International Women’s Day and criticised the slut-shaming and body-shaming she’d received. Kim Kardashian/Twitter

3/11 FDA warning Kim was accused of burying a correctional advertisement post on her Instagram in September 2015. After endorsing a morning sickness drug on Instagram previously she received a warning letter from the FDA for not including all the possible side-effects. She posted the correctional ad but in amidst numerous selfies from the MTV VMAs. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

4/11 'Vampire facelift' On an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim treated herself to a ‘vampire facial’ which involves being given a facial of your own blood. She vowed never to get a facelift after having the beauty treatment. @kimkardashian

5/11 Covering Vogue Kim and husband Kanye West were chosen by Anna Wintour to grace the cover of Vogue magazine back in 2014. The high-fashion magazine faced a lot of backlash for its choice.

6/11 Released an awful song A woman of many skills, Kim turned her attention to music in 2011 releasing the single “Jam (Turn It Up)”. Despite the help of producer-extraordinaire The Dream, she was called “the worst singer in the reality TV universe”. Kim later called the song the biggest regret of her life.

7/11 Photo with Amber Rose After her husband Kanye West became embroiled in a Twitter spat with Rose and the father of her child, Wiz Khalifa, Kim shocked the internet by sharing a selfie with Rose. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

8/11 Twitter takedown The usually politie-on-social media Kim took aim at Bette Midler, Chloe Grace Moretz and Piers Morgan for criticising her nude selfie. Twitter

9/11 Brands Indian food ‘digusting’ Kim apologised after she branded Indian food “disgusting” on the show. “In NO way was this intended as an insult to the Indian people or their culture,” she clarified.

10/11 Breaking the internet In 2014 Kim appeared on the cover of Paper magazine baring her naked famous rear. The headline ‘Break the internet’ seemed appropriate given the huge attention the cover received.

11/11 Eating placenta Kim advocates ‘eating’ the placenta, claiming she had the placenta of both her daughter North and son Saint turned into tablets in an apparent bid to reduce her chances of experiencing post-natal depression.

“For the Wall Street Journal to publish something like this is reckless, upsetting and dangerous,” she added. “It’s one thing when a crappy tabloid profits from a made-up scandal, but for a trusted publication like WSJ to profit from genocide - it’s shameful and unacceptable.”

Kardashian-West said the paper was ethically irresponsible for propagating lies: “Advocating the denial of a genocide by the country responsible for it - that’s not publishing a ‘provocative viewpoint,’ that’s spreading lies”.

“It’s totally morally irresponsible, and, most of all, it’s dangerous. If this had been an ad denying the Holocaust, or pushing some 9/11 conspiracy theory, would it have made it to print?“

Kim's epic post where she called out Armenian Genocide denial was printed by the NYtimes!!! Proud @KimKardashian 💛✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/PrarlgPKdA — FELIPE (@MolestMeKardash) September 18, 2016

The initial ad, which Kardashian-West says was paid for by the Turkic platform, directed readers to a website called Fact Check Armenia which refutes the view that “the events of 1915 constitute a clear-cut genocide against the Armenian people” and labels efforts of the Armenian diaspora to achieve recognition of the genocide as “propaganda.”

After the ad was published, a spokesperson for Wall Street Journal responded to the criticism it recieved, telling Gawker: “We accept a wide range of advertisements, including those with provocative viewpoints. While we review ad copy for issues of taste, the varied and divergent views expressed belong to the advertisers.”

The Kardashian family escaped Armenia in 1913 and Kardashian-West has frequently been vocal about the need for the world to recognise the events of 1915 as a genocide. Last year she wrote a piece in TIME urging Barack Obama to label the massacre as a genocide and in April 2015 she went on an eight-day tour of Armenia with her husband Kanye West, her sister Khloe and two Armenian cousins, Kara and Kourtni.

The Armenian Educational Foundation are a non-profit group which offers financial help to Armenian students around the world and helps them pursue higher education. They are a cornerstone of the Armenian educational movement worldwide.

A representative for Kardashian-West did not immediately respond to request for comment.