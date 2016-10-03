James Corden has rushed to the defence of Kim Kardashian West over cruel tweets after the reality TV star was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

Kardashian West, 35, was allegedly tied up and robbed at gunpoint at a luxury residence in Paris. Police said masked men dressed as policemen made off with valuables worth six million euros in a jewellery box and a ring worth four million euros.

But the reaction to reports have been mixed and some have questioned why, when robberies occur on a daily basis, one affecting the 35-year-old garners so much attention.

Others mocked details of the incident being released through her publicist and police and some even jokingly suggested she should have been hurt in more vitriolic posts. One wrote: “Man will be charged with not pulling the trigger and saving humanity from mediocrity.”

Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week







7 show all Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week











1/7 Kim Kardashian in the front row Givenchy show, Spring Summer 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2016 Rex Features

2/7 Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images

3/7 Kim Kardashian in the front row Balenciaga show, Spring Summer 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2016 Rex Features

4/7 Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Riccardo Tisci and Kim Kardashian backstage Givenchy show, Spring Summer 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Oct 2016 Rex Features

5/7 Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner Off-White show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2017, Paris Fashion Week, France - 29 Sep 2016 Rex Features

6/7 (From L) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

7/7 (From L) Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 29, 2016 in Paris. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

The Late Late Show host Corden told trolls to “be nice or shut up” as responses mounted.

People making jokes about @KimKardashian tonight would do well to remember that she's a mother,a daughter,a wife,a friend.Be nice or shut up — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 3, 2016

Chrissy Teigen issued a series of damning tweets about the treatment of high-profile women online, claiming the “game plan” for most trolls is to “naturally hate celebrities”.

“Some s*** just isn't funny. I see you trying, but it isn't. Fame is interesting. Celebs are supposed to love you guys while also knowing you'd make a meme of our dead bodies to get retweets.”

No one is begging you for sympathy. I know the game plan is to naturally hate celebrities https://t.co/EMHRslQKu6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 3, 2016

The Sports Illustrated model and close friend of Kardashian West also responded to one claim that the world should not are about what happens to Kardashian West, writing: “because you literally cannot stop talking about it? Where are your tweets about the others?”

She added: "Please do not think that I think celebrities are special snowflakes. I just miss empathy, in general, for everyone."

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan, more typically seen criticising Kardashian West’s attire or selfies, was accused of hypocrisy for saying he felt “very sorry” for her after the alleged incident.

Sorry? I can't object to her naked selfies but also feel sorry for her being robbed at gunpoint? Stop being ridiculous. https://t.co/r0hIqQzP8l — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 3, 2016

Kardashian West and her family in Paris have been placed under police protection.