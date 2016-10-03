Kim Kardashian West has left Paris on a private jet hours after she was allegedly tied up by masked men dressed as police and robbed at gunpoint.

The reality TV star was staying at a luxury residence in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week when at least two men broke into her apartment and stole £8 million worth of jewellery, her publicist said.

Police told the Associated Press up to five men may have been involved but only two made their way into the building. A spokesperson for Kardashian West told The Independent she was “badly shaken up” but “physically unharmed".

1/5 A french police car is seen outside Kim Kardashian's Luxury Apartment after being robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris, France. Getty

2/5 A close-up on the 'Rue Tronchet' street sign where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Getty

4/5 French police officers exit the residence of Kim Kardashian in Paris Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Kim Kardashian was unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million worth of jewelry inside a private Paris residence Sunday night, police officials said. AP

5/5 Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. Reuters

Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail showed Kardashian West being led to a plane by her assistant, her head completely obscured by a black scarf.

She was accompanied by her bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, who protected her last week when a prankster tried to grab her as she left a restaurant.

This guy is always in my shot! pic.twitter.com/7LC6ewaYPO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2016

It is not clear where Kardashian West’s children North, three, and Saint, nine months, were at the time but members of her family also in Paris were placed under police protection. Her husband Kanye West halted a concert in Queens, in New York, after an aide ran on stage and informed him of the situation. “I'm sorry, family emergency, I have to stop the show,” a distressed sounding West told the crowd before leaving the stage.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said Kardashian West, 35, will “always be welcome” in the city. She expressed her confidence that police would locate the perpetrators quickly said the alleged robbery “in no way calls into question police work or security of public space” in Paris.

One of the items police identified as stolen was a ring worth four million euros (£3.4m). Kardashian attended the Balenciaga and Givenchy shows wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger and shared pictures of it on social media recently.

The Kardashian/Jenner family has been uncharacteristically quiet on social media since the incident, where James Cordon and Chrissy Teigen have criticised jokes made at Kardashian West's expense and suggestions it was somehow her fault.