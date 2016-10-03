Masked men who allegedly held Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint stole jewellery worth several million euros, according to French police.

The reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint at a luxury residence in Paris in the early hours of Monday morning by at least two men dressed as policemen, her publicist said. A spokesperson for Kardashian West told the Independent she was “badly shaken up” but “physically unharmed".

The journalist Peter Allen reportedly told Sky News a security guard had been “tied up” before the group then entered her flat and tied her up too.

A police source told Reuters five attackers were involved in the 3am raid.

“The loss amounts to several million euros, mostly jewellery. The total amount is still being evaluated,” police told the AFP news agency.

Kardashian West, 35, was in the French capital with her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner to attend Fashion Week events and was a guest at the Givenchy show on Sunday evening.

Her husband Kanye West cut a performance of “Heartless” at Meadows Festival in Queens, New York, short when an aide ran on stage to tell him what had happened. “I’m sorry. Family emergency,” he said. ”I have to stop the show.“

It is not clear where Kardashian West’s two children North, three, and Saint, nine months, were at the time. Her representative did not immediately respond to a further request for comment.