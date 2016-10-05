Kim Kardashian West’s best friend has said she is “not doing so good” after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Authorities in Paris say the reality TV star was held at a luxury residence in the French capital in the early hours of Monday morning. She was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint while thieves made off with around £9million worth of jewellery. According to her publicist, she was “physically unharmed” but “badly shaken” after the robbery,

Her friend Jonathan Cheban, who is often seen alongside Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, told the Daily Mail: “She’s not doing so good,” as he was seen leaving her New York City apartment.

French police are continuing to look for five people suspected of being involved in the robbery. The two attackers who allegedly bound and held the gun to Kardashian West are believed to have posed as police officers.

Kim Kardashian Robbery







10 show all Kim Kardashian Robbery

















1/10 Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye arrive back at their town house in New York City last night Rex

2/10 Kris Jenner is surrounded by security as she leaves the New York residence where her daughter Kim Kardashian West is staying in New York, after her robbery ordeal in Paris, France. AP

3/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Rex

4/10 Media and security personnel are gathered in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. She flew out of France on a private jet on Monday after being questioned by police about the robbery. Getty

5/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Getty

6/10 A close-up on the 'Rue Tronchet' street sign where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Getty

7/10 A french police car is seen outside Kim Kardashian's Luxury Apartment after being robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris, France. Getty

8/10 Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. Reuters

9/10 Getty

10/10 French police officers exit the residence of Kim Kardashian in Paris Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Kim Kardashian was unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million worth of jewelry inside a private Paris residence Sunday night, police officials said. AP

Kardashian West's divisive public image has been increasingly apparent after details of the robbery emerged in suggestions the star in some way to blame for the incident.

Chanel’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld said the 35-year-old should not have been surprised she was targeted after sharing pictures of her “wealth” on the internet and then staying in accommodation without heightened security (as her bodyguard Pascal Duvier was out minding other Kardashian siblings at the time).

French police have also suggested the thieves targeted “possessions that had been seen and noticed via social media” and stressed the incident was “extremely rare in Paris”.

Meanwhile, people close to Kardashian West have described the effect the ordeal has had on her. A source close to the star told E!, the channel which produces and airs all Kardashian-related reality shows, she is “emotionally damaged right now”.

“This is something that has the potential to screw anyone up for a very long time. It was incredibly frightening and it’s going to take a while to get over it,” they said.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that since landing back on US soil, the businesswoman has been spending time with her husband Kanye West, who has postponed tour dates in the wake of the robbery, and her children North and Saint in New York City.