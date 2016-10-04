Kim Kardashian West’s bodyguard is understood to have been minding Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when the reality TV star was allegedly bound and held at gunpoint.

Pascal Duvier is often spotted in pictures with Kardashian West and last week jumped in to prevent a celebrity prankster from grabbing the 35-year-old as she walked outside of L'Avenue restaurant in Paris.

On Monday, French police said his most high-profile client was robbed by a group of armed men who allegedly made off with jewellery worth close to £9 million. Duvier faced accusations of not protecting Kardashian West online, when he was with her two sisters at events in Paris at the time, according to reports.

Kardashian West’s friend and stylist Simone Harouche was staying in the property at the time of the break-in and rang Duvier, who reportedly arrived a couple of minutes after the robbers had fled.

This guy is always in my shot! pic.twitter.com/7LC6ewaYPO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2016

1/10 Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye arrive back at their town house in New York City last night Rex

2/10 Kris Jenner is surrounded by security as she leaves the New York residence where her daughter Kim Kardashian West is staying in New York, after her robbery ordeal in Paris, France. AP

3/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Rex

4/10 Media and security personnel are gathered in front of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. She flew out of France on a private jet on Monday after being questioned by police about the robbery. Getty

5/10 Security cars and media surround Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's town house in New York City. Getty

6/10 A close-up on the 'Rue Tronchet' street sign where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Getty

7/10 A french police car is seen outside Kim Kardashian's Luxury Apartment after being robbed at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 in Paris, France. Getty

8/10 Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris, France, where masked men robbed U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint early on Monday, stealing jewellery worth millions of dollars, police and her publicist said. Reuters

9/10 Getty

10/10 French police officers exit the residence of Kim Kardashian in Paris Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Kim Kardashian was unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint of more than $10 million worth of jewelry inside a private Paris residence Sunday night, police officials said. AP

Duvier has relayed his passion for his job on his Twitter account, beginning with a warning from followers not to ask him to pass on messages to his clients. His service has been praised by Kardashian West, who gave him a shout out on Twitter last week.

My security @PascalDuvier is a G — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2016

When asked by one follower how he maintains his fitness despite having such a busy schedule with the Kardashians, his answer was unequivocal: “If you find time to eat and sleep, you find time to train.”

He gave a similarly businesslike response to one who asked if he became friends with his clients or if relationships were strictly professional.

I'm being hired to do a job, not to be friend. https://t.co/vSRRqwL3wc — Pascal (@PascalDuvier) October 2, 2016

French authorities are still searching for the assailants who fled after the break-in. They declined to say whether they are accepting help from her entourage, including her security detail.

Details of the alleged attack continue to emerge, with police in Paris claiming Kardashian West was targeted after posting pictures of diamond jewellery on social media.

Kardashian West was reportedly tied up with duct tape, gagged and feared she would be raped by the masked men. Her publicist told The Independent she was “badly shaken” but physically unhurt.