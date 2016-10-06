Kristen Stewart takes a "very f**king French” attitude towards nudity and sex scenes.

The Personal Shopper actress says she was unfazed by having to get naked on camera while filming scenes for French director Olivier Assayas' indie film.

While actresses such as Emily Blunt have questioned how necessary nudity is to delivering an authentic performance, Stewart was unperturbed by the demands of her most recent script.

The 26-year-old said attitudes towards sex and nudity on screen differ greatly in the US, where people are much more “weird” and “precious” about both.

“I wasn’t apprehensive,” she told W Magazine . “I feel super great with director Olivier [Assayas], as well. The scenes in which I don’t have clothes on or the scenes that seem ‘risqué’ from an outsider’s perspective, there was no acknowledgement on his part.

“They’re very f**king French. We are weirder about shit like that. You kind of have to take yourself personally out of it. My personal feeling about that is that I’m really unashamed. […] it’s kind of nice to see someone stripped and bare, totally bare. There’s a strength in it.”

Stewart was pleased with the sex scene in the film, describing how its “rawness” only served to depict her character with more depth.

“I think people are way, way, way too precious about that. It is precious, that’s probably the wrong word to use. I still want women’s bodies and the way they want to reveal them, it should be a precious thing, I don’t want to de-sexualise it in some way. But at the same time, I’m not weird about it. I’m pretty open. I think people are a little too f**king weird about it, to be honest, but that’s kind of why I was like, ‘I’ll do it.’