Kylie Minogue has joined a number of men and women now refusing to marry until marriage equality has been brought into law in their native countries.

Minogue, one of Australia’s most famous exports, announced her engagement to British actor Joshua Sasse in February. But Sasse, 28, has revealed he and Minogue, 48, will not marry until everyone in her home country has the right to do so.

Sasse, who was raised as a Christian, told Australia's Seven Network he was “astounded” to learn gay marriage was still illegal under Australian law.

"We are not comfortable getting married until this law is passed in Australia," he said.

“I simply can't fathom on any level, whether it's moral or religious or anything, that I have the right to get married and to marry the person that I love and that somebody else doesn't because of their sexual orientation.”

Sasse, who met Minogue on the set of ABC’s Galavant in 2014, pointed to the US and other countries where marriage equality was recently enacted into law.

“I think it’s really important to see other nations that have gone through that process and to see the aftermath of that, and what it has promoted is love and equality. Isn’t there enough hate and intolerance in the world?

The Say I Do Down Under marriage equality campaign is enjoying broad high profile support of late, with Australian actress Margot Robbie recently fronting Saturday Night Live while wearing a t-shirt bearing its slogan.

It was launched after the Australian Government announced proposals to hold a vote on whether same-sex marriage should be legalised next year.