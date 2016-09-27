LeBron James said he will not follow the lead of other NBA players, namely Colin Kaepernick, who have staged protests against racial inequality in the US by kneeling while the national anthem is played.

But the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, who is the team’s all-time leading scorer and one of the most celebrated athletes in America, said he had concerns about his children due to the escalating situation of police violence in the US.

A number of football players and other athletes have emulated Kaepernick’s protest, which he has been doing since August, by either choosing to sit, kneel or raise their fists during the anthem before games. The NBA begins exhibition on Saturday and increasing numbers of players are expected to follow suit.

The NBA has a rule stating players must stand for the national anthem.

Speaking to reporters at the Cavaliers’ media day, James told reporters he respected Kaepernick's actions but he would not be doing the same.

“I think you guys know when I’m passionate about something I’ll speak up on it, so me standing for the national anthem is something I will do, that’s who I am, that’s what I believe in,” James said.

“But that doesn’t mean I don’t respect and don’t agree with what Colin Kaepernick is doing. You have the right to voice your opinion, stand for your opinion, and he’s doing it in the most peaceful way I’ve ever seen someone do something.”

But James, who is a father-of-three, explained he was anxious for the welfare of his children when he watched reports of shootings.

“I look at my son being four years removed from driving his own car and being able to leave the house on his own and it’s a scary thought right now to think if my son gets pulled over,” James said.

“You tell your kids if you just apply [the lessons you teach them] and if you just listen to the police that they will be respectful and it will work itself out,” he continued. “And you see these videos that continue to come out and it’s a scary-a*** situation that if my son calls me and says that he’s been pulled over that I’m not that confident that things are going to go well and my son is going to return home.”

”My son just started the sixth grade,“ he added.

Although its rules dictate players must stand for the national anthem, the NBA has written to players saying it wants to work with them on how to tackle the issue ahead of the start of the season which begins on 25 October.