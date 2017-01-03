Lily Allen claimed she has only been “sexually assaulted by white males” during a heated row over racism in headlines.

The singer took to Twitter on New Year’s Day to criticise a newspaper which used the word “migrant” to describe the gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Eve.

However, her comments fuelled an outpouring of condemnation.

Among those criticising the one-time chart topper was the co-founder and former leader English Defence League Tommy Robinson.

In the heated exchanged, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Lennon, branded Allen a "f***ing idiot and urged “stupid girls like you” to rent a flat in Luton before forming an opinion on immigration.

“Have you ever met or spoke [sic] to a victim of the Muslim grooming gangs, you don’t need to go to Calais to hear horror stories," he said.

Don't know his name or nationality but call him a migrant in the headline ? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#racism pic.twitter.com/UACWAv7mBU — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 1, 2017

Ms Allen replied: “I’ve only ever been sexually assaulted by white males so I feel slightly biased.”

She then branded Mr Robinson a "racist, sexist biggot [sic] unworthy of mine or NE1's time."

I've only ever been sexually assaulted by white males so I feel slightly biased. https://t.co/jaiCZ8sWeV — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 1, 2017

Many users took to social media to support the star and share their own experiences, with one saying: “Same. 2 major sexual assaults, countless incidents of harassment (bar work & simply existing in public), all by white men, aged 16-80.”

However others accused the 31-year-old of insensitivity for not offering a statement of sympathy to the victims of the Turkish nightclub attack.

.@GrahamDickens trying to point out that sexual deviants and murderers operate within every culture,regardless of religious persuasion — lily allen (@lilyallen) January 2, 2017

This is not the first time Allen has found herself embroiled in a Twitter row.

She was heavily criticised on social media and in the tabloid press after she apologised “on behalf of my country” to a 13-year-old refugee during a visit to a Calais refugee camp.

In a segment aired on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire show, she said: “It just seems that at three different intervals in this young boy's life, the English in particular have put you in danger.

“We’ve bombed your country, put you in the hands of the Taliban and now put you in danger of risking your life to get into our country.

“I apologise on behalf of my country. I’m sorry for what we have put you through.”