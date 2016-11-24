Lindsay Lohan has apologised to the people of Kettering for failing to turn on their Christmas lights despite her post-Brexit pledge that she would.
The bizarre unfolding of events began when the Mean Girls actress live-tweeted her dismay at the results of the EU referendum in June. In one tweet, the passionate remain supporter vented her fury at the town for voting for Brexit, asking: “Sorry, but Kettering where are you?”
After the tweet was criticised by the town’s MP Phillip Hollobone, Lohan accepted his invitation to switch on the Christmas lights.
But on Thursday, the 30-year-old said she was unable to make the event in a message of apology posted on Twitter.
“I really wanted to make it there to light the tree but with my busy schedule I wasn’t able to and I appreciate the offer. Happy holidays,” she said in a Snapchat video.
The diary clash preventing Lohan from joining the festivities is unclear, but today is Thanksgiving, so the American actress may have had other plans.
The invitation arose after Mr Hollobone brought up the row in parliament claiming the tweet was “fierce and offensive” and insisted to his fellow members of parliament “everyone knows where Kettering is”.
In October, the Tory MP said multiple efforts had been made to reach Ms Lohan to confirm her for the event, however her representative told The Independent no official contact had been made and she would try to be there if her schedule allowed.
Alas, it did not and today Mr Hollobone told the BBC: “I think most of us thought that she wouldn’t actually come but I think there was a little bit of all of us that hoped she would.”
Instead, the actress Cheryl Fergison, best known for playing Hev on Eastenders, will turn on the lights.
On Twitter, Fergison – who is also starring in the town’s Christmas Panto – seemed all too happy to be Lohan’s replacement.
