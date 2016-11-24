Lindsay Lohan has apologised to the people of Kettering for failing to turn on their Christmas lights despite her post-Brexit pledge that she would.

The bizarre unfolding of events began when the Mean Girls actress live-tweeted her dismay at the results of the EU referendum in June. In one tweet, the passionate remain supporter vented her fury at the town for voting for Brexit, asking: “Sorry, but Kettering where are you?”

After the tweet was criticised by the town’s MP Phillip Hollobone, Lohan accepted his invitation to switch on the Christmas lights.

People news in pictures







31 show all People news in pictures



























































1/31 31 October 2016 Emma Watson attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2016 at Claridge's Hotel Getty

2/31 31 October 2016 British Actress award winner Felicity Jones attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2016 at Claridge's Hotel Getty

3/31 31 October 2016 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel Getty

4/31 31 October 2016 Olivia Colman attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2016 at Claridge's Hotel Getty

5/31 31 October 2016 Ella Purnell arrives at Claridge's Hotel in London to attend the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards PA wire

6/31 31 October 2016 Keira Knightley attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel Getty

7/31 31 October 2016 Elizabeth Hurley attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel Getty

8/31 31 October 2016 Tinie Tempah attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel Getty

9/31 31 October 2016 Joely Richardson attends Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel Getty

10/31 31 October 2016 Gillian Anderson attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2016 at Claridge's Hotel Getty

11/31 Actor Jane Seymour poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

12/31 Singer Pixie Lott attends the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Getty

13/31 Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

14/31 British Artist of the Year honoree Felicity Jones poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

15/31 Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw poses at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

16/31 Samuel L. Jackson (L) and wife LaTanya Richardson pose at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

17/31 Actor Samuel L. Jackson accepts the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

18/31 Actor Ewan McGregor accepts with the Britannia Humanitarian Award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

19/31 Actor Jodie Foster accepts the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

20/31 Comedian Ricky Gervais accepts the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

21/31 Director Ang Lee accepts the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Reuters

22/31 Actor Tom Hanks presents actress Felicity Jones the British Artist of the year award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

23/31 Actor Felicity Jones accepts the British Artist of the year award at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in Beverly Hills, California Reuters

24/31 25 October 2016 Director Ron Howard and cast members Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones pose at a special screening of 'Inferno' at Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California Reuters

25/31 25 October 2016 Bethann Hardison, Iman and Carolyn Miles attend the 4th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala at The Plaza hotel in New York City Getty

26/31 25 October 2016 Actor Hugh Laurie reacts, as actor Stephen Fry speaks, before unveiling his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California Reuters

27/31 25 October 2016 Hugh Laurie's unveiled Star is seen during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Laurie was the recipient of the 2,593rd Walk of Fame Star in the category of Television Getty

28/31 25 October 2016 Actor Hugh Laurie poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California Reuters

29/31 25 October 2016 Hugh Laurie shows off his socks while standing on his just unveiled Star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony Getty

30/31 24 October 2016 Model Jourdan Dunn attends the Second Annual 'InStyle Awards' in Los Angeles Getty

31/31 24 October 2016 Helen Mirren at the 23rd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles Reuters

But on Thursday, the 30-year-old said she was unable to make the event in a message of apology posted on Twitter.

“I really wanted to make it there to light the tree but with my busy schedule I wasn’t able to and I appreciate the offer. Happy holidays,” she said in a Snapchat video.

Kettering wish I could be with you today sending all my . Happy holidays!! pic.twitter.com/a383OipE22 — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) November 24, 2016

The diary clash preventing Lohan from joining the festivities is unclear, but today is Thanksgiving, so the American actress may have had other plans.

The invitation arose after Mr Hollobone brought up the row in parliament claiming the tweet was “fierce and offensive” and insisted to his fellow members of parliament “everyone knows where Kettering is”.

In October, the Tory MP said multiple efforts had been made to reach Ms Lohan to confirm her for the event, however her representative told The Independent no official contact had been made and she would try to be there if her schedule allowed.

Alas, it did not and today Mr Hollobone told the BBC: “I think most of us thought that she wouldn’t actually come but I think there was a little bit of all of us that hoped she would.”

Instead, the actress Cheryl Fergison, best known for playing Hev on Eastenders, will turn on the lights.

Lindsay Logan's loss is my absolute pleasure Kettering ...it's gonna b a cracking Xmas ...Us Eastenders know how 2 party..panto time — Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) November 24, 2016

On Twitter, Fergison – who is also starring in the town’s Christmas Panto – seemed all too happy to be Lohan’s replacement.