Lindsay Lohan has been forced to undergo surgery after loosing "half of her finger" in a boating accident.

After the accident, the 30-year-old actress shared a video of her heavily bandaged finger and expressed relief at finding the other part of her finger. She also explained she immediately had surgery on the injury.

According to TMZ, Lohan tried to pull up the anchor and became entangled in it while on holiday on a boat in Turkey. After the anchor was pulled down into the water, Lohan struggled to get back in the boat as she attempted to disentangle herself.

Her friends then reportedly found the detached finger on the deck of the boat and she was rushed to an Emergency Services room where a plastic surgeon reattached it.

After the accident, Lohan posted a video of a her injured finger on Snapchat. She captioned the image: ”I almost lost my finger from the anchor. Well, I lost half my finger, thank goodness we found the piece of my finger ... I just had surgery to fix it.”

Meanwhile Lindsay Lohan lost half her finger pic.twitter.com/OMvuN5s079 — ✨ (@fireproofdolans) October 3, 2016

Lohan also posted an image of the injury on Instagram but later deleted it. She has now posted an image of herself captioned “One handed selfie”.

“This is why I shouldn't try to help get the rope to anchor the boat. I lost half of my finger.…,” the actress also tweeted.

One handed selfie. 😂😂😂 🙏 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 3, 2016 at 12:52am PDT

Fans have wished Lohan a speedy recovery. “Praying for Lindsay Lohan's finger,” said one. Another said: “Good you're taking it with good humour”.

While it is not clear exactly where the boating incident occurred, Lohan recently shared photos from a trip to Turkey where she met with a family who fled from war-torn Aleppo and called upon more help for refugees.

A representative for Lohan declined to comment on the matter.