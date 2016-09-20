Loraine Kelly has been panned by viewers for an “uncomfortable” interview with Gemma Arterton in which she probed about her weight and commended the actress for being a “normal” size.
Interviewing the St Trinian’s actress on Lorraine on ITV on Monday morning, the 56-year-old Scottish television presenter told Arterton she was a “normal size” unlike other actresses and actors in the film industry who she said were “tiny”.
After repeatedly telling her she was a "normal size" and appearing to dig herself into something of a hole, she then pressed Arterton on whether she had been asked to lose weight for roles in certain films.
“You’re a normal size, I must admit I’ve had Hollywood actresses in here. I’ll be honest with you Gemma they’re tiny,” Kelly said.
“But they look okay on screen because everybody else is tiny and the men are tiny but you look normal".
“That’s because I am normal,” the 30-year-old replied.
Kelly then asked her if she had ever been asked to lose weight for a role to which she replied: “They wouldn’t do it anymore. I wouldn’t work on those movies. I’d run a mile. I would if it was necessary for a part but not aesthetically.”
The presenter concluded by saying the film industry would only change if people spoke up as Arterton had done.
Critics rebuked Kelly for her line of questioning on Twitter and argued the interview was “uncomfortable”, "insulting" and “weird”.
“Worst and most insulting interview by @ITVLorraine with @GemmaArterton. Have any roles asked you to lose weight? #fatshaming #ridiculous,” wrote one user.
“That was so weird! Gemma Arterton is tiny and #lorraine asks if she's been told to lose weight for roles?!” another said.
Another chipped in: “Has @reallorraine just indirectly told Gemma Arterton she's overweight #lorraine”.
Arterton had been appearing on the show to speak about her new film The Girl With All The Gifts.
The Kent-born actress, who rose to fame for her role of Strawberry Fields in James Bond film Quantum Solace, has frequently been outspoken about feminism, body image and the gender pay gap in the film industry. “Why does [being a size zero] go hand in hand with the acting profession? It shouldn’t," she recently told The Guardian.
A representative for Kelly and ITV did not immediately respond to request for comment.
- Loraine Kelly
- Gemma Arterton