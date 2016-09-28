Apple Music viewers appear to be mostly confused and amused about the preview of Mary J Blige’s interview with Hillary Clinton in which she serenades the awkward-looking presidential candidate.

The interview for The 411 show, airing 30 September, focuses on racial divides and police brutality.

Blige asked Ms Clinton whether president Barack Obama was blocked in congress because he was black.

She also sang Bruce Springsteen’s “American Skin (41 Shots)” while the Democratic nominee sat opposite her.

Blige leaned over to grasp the politician’s hand.

“If an officer stops you, always be polite and never ever run away, promise mama you keep your hands inside,” she sang.

“Is it a gun? Is it a knife? Is it a wallet? This is your life.

“It ain’t no secret. It ain’t no secret. No secret my friend you can get killed just for living in your American skin.”

Although Blige was singing a heartfelt rendition of a song about an important and topical issue, users on social media gave decidedly mixed reviews.

Some called the preview clip “embarrassing” and said it had “literally nothing to do with music”.

That Mary J Blige/Hillary Clinton commercial is so cringeworthy & I felt secondhand embarrassment. — Chihiro Ogino (@WickedBeaute) September 27, 2016

Bruh. Mary J Blige singing to Hillary Clinton about police brutality was THE ABSOLUTE most awkward 30 seconds of my life — #BeatOKST #BeatMinny (@HumbleTeej) September 27, 2016

MJB: can I sing something for you?

Hillary: I don't think we have ti-

MJB: 🎶 If an officer stops yoooou🎶

Hillary: pic.twitter.com/Vi7vVbjskU — Nail Carter (@pimpcey_) September 27, 2016

“This is about to be as bad as that Burger King commercial”, one user wrote on twitter.

Blige featured in an advert for a crispy chicken wrap four years ago which was eventually scrapped.

Not everyone was negative.

“I can’t wait to see this,” another person said. “I’m so proud of you Mary.”

None of the preview clips show Ms Clinton responding to questions.