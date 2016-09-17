Mel Gibson is to be a father for the ninth time at the age of 60.
The actor and director confirmed his partner Rosalind Ross, 26, is expecting their first child. Ross, a writer and champion equestrian vaulter, reportedly met Gibson after applying for a job at his production company.
Both are apparently unfazed by the 34-year age gap, with a ‘source close to the couple’ telling People magazine they “can’t wait to be parents together”.
Gibson has made fewer appearances in headlines in recent years but is now back in the spotlight thanks to his film Hacksaw Ridge, which is already being touted as an Oscar contender. The World War II drama, starring Andrew Garfield, earned a 10-minute standing ovation after it debuted at the Venice Film Festival.
The Oscar-winning director of Braveheart has seven children from his marriage to his ex-wife, Robyn Moore and a six-year-old daughter with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.
Gibson’s first directorial work in a decade follows turbulence in his professional life since his 2006 DUI arrest.
