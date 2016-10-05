Michelle Obama has taken aim at Donald Trump without even mentioning his name. The first lady offered myriad reasons why she believed the billionaire property mogul was not the right man to be the American President.

Ms Obama rebuked Mr Trump for everything from complaining his microphone was "defective" in the fiery debut presidential debate to going on a Twitter tirade at 3am. In case it passed you by, last Friday, Mr Trump sent a barrage of tweets condemning unspecified articles which had appeared about him in the early hours of the morning. He then turned his attentions to former beauty pageant winner Alicia Machado.

“When it comes to the qualifications that we should demand of our president, to start with we need someone who will take the job seriously,” Ms Obama said in her speech in Charlotte in North Carolina, the first of two campaign stops in the state, on Tuesday.

Naked Donald Trump Statue Appears Across The States







“When she gets knocked down, she doesn't complain,” she continued referring to Hilary Clinton.

“She doesn't cry foul,“ she continued explicitly and repeatedly tapping on her microphone in reference to Mr Trump’s microphone debacle. The mogul-turned-politico complained the microphone he used in the first presidential debate was “defective”.

“We also need someone who is steady and measured because when making life or death, war or peace decisions, a president can't just pop off or lash out irrationally,” she added. “And I think we can all agree that someone who's roaming around at 3 am tweeting should not have their fingers on the nuclear codes.”

The electoral Commission has since confirmed that there really were “issues” with Mr Trump’s microphone.