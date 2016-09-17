Miley Cyrus is something of a welcome loose cannon. Promotional appearances are rarely the scripted, neatly packaged affairs delivered by most high-profile people. The singer, who has ditched the publicist and vowed never to do a red carpet again, shows little regard for public opinion and never toes the line, regardless of the subject.

Cyrus headed to the Today Show to promote Crisis in Six Scenes, her forthcoming TV series directed by Woody Allen, and The Voice, where she is a judge.

But before taking to the air for her show, Cyrus was filmed sitting on a chair, poised for her interview, as the camera panned from the engineering room to her, but little did she know that her microphone was still on. We know by now that Cyrus has an affinity for sticking her tongue out and profanities, and so it was inevitable that both would make an appearance.

“There’s no sound, so it doesn’t matter what I’m saying, right?” she asked. “F**K!”