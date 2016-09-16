Nick Gordon has been ruled legally responsible for the wrongful death of his late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown after failing to appear in court on Friday.

Ms Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown, died in August 2015. Several months prior, she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia.

Mr Gordon, Ms Brown's longtime partner, was accused of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unlawfully transferring money from Ms Brown’s account into his own, WXIA-TV reports.

This is the second time Mr Gordon failed to appear in court, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge T Jackson Bedford ruled that everything alleged by Ms Brown’s estate has been admitted by omission.

"In court today, we finally finished a long journey for justice for Bobbi Kristina Brown," the estate’s attorney R David Ware told reporters outside the courthouse. "The court agrees with us, by striking Mr Gordon's answer that he is legally responsible for her death. The only thing left to prove is the value of her life. We intend to do that."

No criminal charges were filed against Mr Gordon.

A jury will now determine the amount of damages to be awarded in the lawsuit, which originally saught $50 million in damages.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.