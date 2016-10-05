Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has been caught on camera playing Pokemon Go on her phone during a debate in parliament.

Ms Solberg was seen playing the game during the opening debate at the Storting on Tuesday during an address to the house by the leader of the country’s Liberal party, Trine Skei Grande.

The Prime Minister is an avid fan of the augmented reality smartphone game. In August Ms Solberg even took a break between official meetings during a trip to Slovakia in a quest to find the animated monsters in Bratislava’s old town.

At the time the 55-year-old Conservative party leader told reporters she wanted to hatch eggs enabling her to get her hands on some of the rarest Pokemon in the game.

While some political opponents branded her behaviour in parliament “disrespectful”, it seems Ms Grande, who was speaking at the time, may have some sympathy for Ms Solberg.

Ms Grande was at the centre of a similar brouhaha in August, when she was seen playing the game during a national security meeting.

After the photograph of Ms Solberg playing the game was published, Ms Grande tweeted: “She heard what I said, we ladies can do two things at the same time you know.”

Ms Solberg told Norway’s TV2: “I think that Trine will like that I opened the game while she was at the pulpit.”

It is thought Ms Solberg would have been unable to capture many Pokemon while in parliament, as several people have pointed out that her phone appears to be having trouble establishing a GPS connection.

Ms Solberg was previously known for her fondness for the game Candy Crush.