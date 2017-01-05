A British free runner has died in an accident on the Paris metro on New Years Day.

Nye Frankie Newman, from Guilford, was a rising young star in the parkour scene, a sport which sees people climb and jump over obstacles in urban spaces.

The 17-year-old, who has been described as “inspirational” and “a strong parkour enthusiast“, was part of a group called Brewman which has made headlines for "train surfing".

Luke Stones, a fellow member of the parkour group, has insisted that Newman was not train surfing at the time of his death.

“Nye Newman passed away today in Paris after a train accident on the metro,” Mr stones wrote in a Facebook post. “He wasn't train surfing as many of you may assume, many of you may think it's a joke and we really wish it was, but it isn't.”

He described the urban explorer as a key founding member of their team and someone with a positive, fearless outlook on life.

Notable deaths in 2016







42 show all Notable deaths in 2016

















































































1/42 Debbie Reynolds was an American actress, singer, businesswoman, film historian, and humanitarian. She died on December 28 in Los Angeles Rex

2/42 Actress Carrie Fisher died on December 27 aged 60 Rex

3/42 Comedian and Actor Ricky Harris died on December 26 aged 54 Rex

4/42 British singer George Michael died on 25 December aged 53 Getty

5/42 Rick Parfitt OBE was an English musician, best known for being a singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist in the rock band Status Quo. He died on December 24 in Marbella, Spain Rex

6/42 Lord Jenkin of Roding died at the age of 90 on the 21 December PA wire

7/42 Rabbi Lionel Blue died on the 19 December Rex

8/42 Zsa Zsa Gabor died on December 18 Getty

9/42 Leonard Cohen died on 7 November Getty Images

10/42 Grand secretary of the Orange Order Drew Nelson died on 10 October aged 60 after a short illness PA

11/42 Aaron Pryor, the relentless junior welterweight died Sunday, Oct. 9, at the age of 60 at his home in Cincinnati after a long battle with heart disease AP

12/42 Polish Director Andrzej Wajda died on October 9, aged 90 Reuters

13/42 Stylianos Pattakos has died following a stroke on 8th October. He was 103 years old. AP

14/42 Dickie Jeeps, was an English rugby union player who played for Northampton. He represented and captained both the England national rugby union team and the British Lions in the 1950s and 1960s. He died on 8th October. He was 84 Getty

15/42 Duke of Westminster Billionaire landowner the Duke of Westminster, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor has died on 9 August, aged 64 Rex Features

16/42 Christina Knudsen Sir Roger Moore’s stepdaughter Christina Knudsen has died from cancer on 25 July at teh age of 47 Getty Images

17/42 Caroline Aherne The actress Caroline Aherne has died from cancer on 2 July at the age of 52 Getty Images

18/42 Christina Grimmie Christina Grimmie, 22, who was an American singer and songwriter, known for her participation in the NBC singing competition The Voice, was signing autographs at a concert venue in Orlando on 10 June when an assailant shot her. Grimmie was transported to a local hospital where she died from her wounds on 11 June Getty

19/42 Kimbo Slice Former UFC and Bellator MMA fighter Kimbo Slice died after being admitted to hospital in Florida on 6 June, aged 42 Getty

20/42 Muhammad Ali The three-time former heavyweight world champion died after being admitted to hospital with a respiratory illness on 3 June, aged 74 Getty Images

21/42 Sally Brampton Brampton who was the launch editor of the UK edition of Elle magazine has died on 10 May, aged 60 Grant Triplow/REX/Shutterstock

22/42 Billy Paul The soul singer Billy Paul, who was best known for his single “Me and Mrs Jones”, has died on 24 April, aged 81 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

23/42 Prince Prince, the legendary musician, has been found dead at his Paisley Park recording studio on 21 April. He was 57

24/42 Chyna WWE icon Joan Laurer dies aged 45 after being found at California home on 20 April

25/42 Victoria Wood The five-time Bafta-winning actress and comedian Victoria Wood has died on 20 April at her London home after a short illness with cancer. She was 62

26/42 David Gest The entertainer and former husband of Liza Minnelli, David Gest has been found dead on 12 April in the Four Seasons hotel in Canary Warf, London. He was 62-years-old PA

27/42 Denise Robertson Denise Robertson, an agony aunt on This Morning for over 30 years, has died on 1 April, aged 83

28/42 Zaha Hadid Dame Zaha Hadid, the prominent architect best known for designs such as the London Olympic Aquatic Centre and the Guangzhou Opera House, has died of a heart attack on 31 March, aged 65 2010 AFP

29/42 Ronnie Corbett British entertainer Ronnie Corbett has passed away on 31 March at the age of 85 2014 Getty Images

30/42 Imre Kertesz Hungarian writer and Holocaust survivor Imre Kertesz, who won the 2002 Nobel Literature Prize, has died on 31 March, at the age of 86 REUTERS

31/42 Rob Ford Rob Ford, the former controversial mayor of Toronto, has died following a battle with a rare form of cancer. The 46-year-old passed away at the Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on 22 March

32/42 Joey Feek Joey (left) passed away in March after a two-year cancer illness. She was part of country music duo, Joey + Rory, with her husband Rory (right) Jason Merritt/Getty Images

33/42 Umberto Eco Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco died 19 February 2016 aged 84 EPA

34/42 Harper Lee Harper Lee, the American novelist known for writing 'To Kill a Mockingbird', died February 19, 2016 aged 89 2005 Getty Images

35/42 Vanity Vanity, pictured performing in 1983, died aged 57 REX Features

36/42 Dave Mirra The BMX legend's body found inside truck with gunshot wound after apparent suicide aged 41

37/42 Harry Harpham The former miner became Sheffield Labour MP in May after many years as a local councillor. He died after succumbing to cancer, at the age of 61.

38/42 Dale Griffin The Mott the Hoople drummer died on January 17, aged 67 REX

39/42 Rene Angelil Celine Dion's husband and manager Rene Angelil has lost his battle with cancer on 14 January, aged 73 2011 Getty Images

40/42 Alan Rickman Legendary actor Alan Rickman has died on 14 January at the age of 69 after battle with pancreatic cancer. He is largely regarded as one of the most beloved British actors of our generation with roles in Love Actually, Die Hard, Michael Collins, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and an illustrious stage career 2015 Getty Images

41/42 Maurice White The Earth, Wind & Fire founder died aged 74. The nine-piece band sold more than 90 million albums worldwide and won six Grammy awards

42/42 Lawrence Phillips Former NFL star found dead in prison cell on 13 January in suspected suicide, aged 40 AFP/Getty Images

“Nye was an incredible human being who was always up for anything, he experienced things in his short life, that many won’t experience in their life times,” he wrote.

“He was the type of guy who had no regrets in his life and lived every day like it was his last.”

Photographs on Mr Newman's social media accounts show him somersaulting on the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland and jumping between buildings in Hong Kong.

In his last Facebook post, shared the day before he died, he posted a photo of himself on the top of a building. He said he “felt blessed” and listed the countries he had explored in the last year.

“2016: Greece, Morocco, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Finland, China, The Philippines, Hong Kong and The Netherlands,” he said.

“It’s been a hectic year full of lots of mental memories and some unfortunate things like leaving the EU, but hopefully it will all only lead to a better future.”

His parkour group Brewman made headlines in early December after its member, Rikke Brewer, shared video footage of him on top of a Metro train in Paris.

The group will host a “remembrance jam” in Guildford Town Centre on 4 March where they will train for the day in honour of him. More than 300 people are expected to attend the event which is called “The end is nye”. Tributes from fellow parkour enthusiasts and fans of his have flooded in on social media.