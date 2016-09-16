Paris Jackson has described how cyber bullying led her to try and take her own life at the age 14 in an emotional video questioning why she is such an “easy target” for vitriolic online abuse.

Paris, the daughter of Michael Jackson, has grown up under the spotlight because of the life, death, stardom and lingering controversy surrounding her father. The iconic singer died when she was 11.

Like Frances Bean Cobain and other children of famous artists, her life has been under scrutiny ever since; at 18 she has more than one million followers on Twitter and 770,000 on Instagram. The teenager has also been the subject of vicious attacks in comment threads and on social media. In a tearful Instagram story, Paris issued a plea to trolls to stop bullying her and described how deeply internet abuse was affecting her life. She said attacks are still reaching her despite her efforts to block and report trolls.

Visibly distressed, Paris recalled how hatred escalated so severely she attempted suicide aged 14 before taking a two year break from social media. She also criticised the abuse directed at Sofia Richie, 18, including messages telling her to kill herself because of reports of her relationship with Justin Bieber.

“When you say damaging things like that to people it f**ks them up,” she said. “But maybe that’s what you want.

“I don’t get why I’m such an easy target. I try to be nice to everyone I meet; I give everyone a chance. I'm usually a very trusting person. I try to be open with you guys about what I do on a daily basis. I share my life with you — I don't hide a lot.

Instagram censorship controversies







11 show all Instagram censorship controversies



















1/11 Rupi Kaur uploaded an image onto the social networking site for a menstruation-themed photo series developed by her and her sister Prabh. The image, which was taken by Prabh, shows Ms Kaur lying down on a bed fully clothed with two spots of blood visible on her clothes and on the sheet. It was removed from Instagram twice for violating its community standards. Ms Kaur challenged the removal and the image was eventually restored on the site

2/11 Harley Weir’s Instagram account was deactivated, after she shared images from a shoot for i-D magazine. Weir was photographing nude models for the magazine's The Female Gaze edition from her series, Portraits of a Woman. Weir, who also shot the controversial Calvin Klein erotica themed campaign, shared a shot of one model, who was on her period, with her 91,000 followers. Menstrual blood was visible on the model’s legs and the image was removed

3/11 Chrissy Teigen uploaded an image of herself taken for the W Magazine, in which Teigen’s nipple was visible. The picture was later determined to violate Instagram’s usage guidelines and the image was removed. To challenge the policy Teigen later posted a selfie on Instagram with a strategically placed can of hairspray covering her nipple

4/11 Scout Willis was banned from Instagram for posting a photograph of a sweatshirt she designed featuring two topless women. The 22-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, went on a topless jaunt around New York City to highlight her disagreement with policies against female nudity

5/11 Rihanna is known for notoriously challenging Instagram's censorship. In the latest spat with the site her topless photo from the cover of French magazine Lui was banned

6/11 Instagram was heavily criticised for deleting photos of women showing off their post-baby bodies. That prompted women who wanted to show how the motherhood really looks like, to form the group The 4th Trimester Bodies Project and post images of their changed bodies

7/11 Blogger Meghan Tonjes posted an image of her butt to Instagram as a body-positive message to her followers. The picture was quickly removed as it was considered as inappropriate and violating site's guidlines. Tonjes however believed that it was taken down due to her size

8/11 User Samm Newman posted a selfie in her underwear to celebrate her plus-size figure but Instagram decided to take the image down. The social platform was later questioned about the controversial censorship, as many believed it was an example of fat-shaming

9/11 Comedian Chelsea Handler challenged the nudity policy with an image in which she tried to recreate a shirtless photo of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The post was removed by Instagram and Handler called the move sexist, saying, “If a man posts a photo of his nipples, it's OK, but not a woman? Are we in 1825?”

10/11 Many women have had their Instagram photos removed and accounts shut down because of breastfeeding photos. In a protest against censoring photos of mothers taking part in something as natural as breastfeeding groups such as @normalizebreastfeeding dedicated their accounts to fight the stigma

11/11 Australian online magazine Sticks and Stones had its Instagram account removed after posting the photo of two women with pubic hair peeking out of their swimsuits

”I've tried sticking up for myself. I’ve tried the whole blocking the haters thing, not reading the comments … Ignoring it. But it’s hard … when there’s so much of it.“

“I’m just tired of it,” she continued, rubbing her face and crying. “And I know I’m not the only one.”

Paris highlighted the treatment of the children of celebrities and the way their privacy is intruded upon in everyday life, claiming this “fanaticism” has been exacerbated by social media. Online abuse, harassment and misogyny has seen a number of actors and singers retreat from social media, leaving their accounts to be managed by a team.

i don't blame justin for deleting his instagram account. the type of harassment i see on my account daily is enough to make someone suicidal — Paris Jacksoη (@ParisJackson) September 14, 2016

Lena Dunham said her Twitter account is now managed by others after she was subjected to “verbal violence”, while Zac Efron said he was forced off Twitter and Instagram because of negative comments: “I lost my mind because of the internet.” Instagram has now rolled out a filtering tool in a bid to tackle cyber-bullying which was first made available to those with high profile accounts and is now provided to all.

The troubling videos have sparked concern which she attempted to assuage in a tweet to the Today Show. “My well-being is fine, but thank you for the concern. I have a great family support system and friends that are here for me.”

The videos were eventually deleted and replaced by a photograph of Paris in the bath with the caption: “Looks like I’m the villain now. Didn’t know defending myself was a crime, my dearest apologies.”

Anyone in need of confidential support can contact the Samaritans 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 116 123.