The former beauty contestant who accused Donald Trump of calling her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeper" because she was Latina trolled the Republican presidential hopeful during the first presidential debate.

Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado said has now become a US citizen in order to vote for Hillary Clinton in November.

Speaking during the debate, Ms Clinton criticised Mr Trump for his comments, saying: "You can bet she's going to vote this November."

Donald Trump called her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping."



Her name is Alicia Machado. #DebateNight pic.twitter.com/0wrISjJe6z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2016

Tweeting in Spanish after the debate, Ms Machado said: "Thank you Ms Clinton for your respect for women.

"I am with you!"

After the debate, Ms Clinton shared a video of Ms Machado discussing her experience of Mr Trump when she won Miss Universe in 1996, which Mr Trump owned and formerly judged.

Shortly after winning the pageant, Ms Machado gained some weight, leading Mr Trump to threaten to take away her crown and humiliate her.

In the video, she tells Inside Edition about how Mr Trump was "very overwhelming" and how she was "very scared of him".

She says he would yell at her "all the time", telling her "you look ugly" or "you look fat".

I received my passport ! I'm ready to vote For my country for you @HillaryClinton for my daughter For women workers pic.twitter.com/U5lSwWxiHc — Alicia Machado (@machadooficial) September 27, 2016

Gracias señora @HillaryClinton su respeto a las mujeres y nuestras diferencias la hacen grande! Estoy con usted! — Alicia Machado (@machadooficial) September 27, 2016

In August, Ms Machado became a US citizen and has been campaigning for Ms Clinton to become the next US president.